I Didn’t Want to Be a Part of Shershaah, Wanted to Play a Soldier: Sahil Vaid

Actor Sahil Vaid, who last appeared in Shershaah as Captain Vikram Batra’s best friend Sunny, opened up about his role and said that he was reluctant to do the film, adding that he did it out of gratitude to Dharma Productions. Vaid reveals that he didn’t want to play the role he was given and instead wanted to ‘play a soldier’.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vaid said, “I didn't want to be a part of this film. I wanted to play a soldier. When I met the director, I said, ‘so you want me for a part which I really don't want to play'."

"So he said, ‘Sahil, now the thing is I've seen your audition tape. And I really like you as Sunny. I really want you to play Sunny for me because I have soldiers’. I was like once again I am getting a hero’s friend’s role. He said that it is not the hero’s friend but you have to understand that Sunny is a very important part of Captain Vikram Batra's life," Sahil Vaid added.

Sahil Vaid has earlier worked in Dharma Production films like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Talking about his decision to do Shershaah, he told Zoom, "I really would love to play a soldier, nobody has seen me in such roles and I really want to do those battle scenes, but the director was convinced I was best suited to play Sunny. I owe Dharma a lot. They gave me Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania as well as Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and this was in a way of me saying thank you."

He also said that he feels like the supporting cast of the film isn’t being appreciated. “Shershaah has released and reviews are pouring in. People are talking about the movie, but nobody is talking about these remarkable actors who have actually lent support for this film,” he said.

"“There are some really amazing actors who have worked in this movie, set aside their egos, and gone for smaller roles… agreed to do bit parts because they wanted to pay tribute to the late Captain Vikram Batra. That is why I did this movie as well and now I am realising I should not have done this movie, people are not even talking about what I have done in the film.” " - Sahil Vaid, Actor

Shershaah is directed by Vishnu Vardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film is based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, who is portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra while Kiara Advani plays the role of his partner Dimple Cheema.

Odisha Government Extend Indian Hockey Teams' Sponsorship by 10 More Years