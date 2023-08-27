I didn’t vote for Trump the savior. I voted for him for other reasons. | Opinion

Trump supporter

Regarding “To my Christian friends: Donald Trump is not a savior,” (Aug. 23):

Columnist Issac Bailey foolishly stated “Maybe in their minds, Trump is the Jesus of Revelation.” What liberal-fueled conjecture. I have and I will vote for Donald Trump, not because I think he’s a saint, but because he is a businessman. Look at everything he accomplished in one term while fighting off lies from the Left. We, as Americans, were so much better off with Trump, even with his constant persecution.

Donald Dixon, Washington, NC

McCrory, No Labels

Regarding “No Labels, backed by McCrory, certified as NC political party,” (Aug. 15):

Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory will forever be linked with the shameless HB2 bathroom bill he signed as governor, a restrictive abortion law he signed in 2013 (breaking a campaign pledge), and his tightfisted decision to opt out of the Affordable Care Act’s expanded Medicaid program, which would have provided healthcare coverage to 500,000 North Carolinians. Add to that McCrory signing a restrictive voting law the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals said was designed to “target African Americans with almost surgical precision.”

A new “centrist” political party called “No Labels” is now backed by McCrory? Mind boggling — since there is nothing bipartisan, centrist or moderate about McCrory.

Amy Lefkof, Charlotte

GOP laws

The Aug. 18 Observer gave many North Carolinians hope.

The new laws passed by this legislature regarding the trans sports ban, limits on gender affirming care and the Parents’ Bill of Rights are so needed. Finally, we have moral sensibility governing our state.

C. H. Hendricks, Charlotte

2024 election

Despite years of investigation there has been no credible documentation that the last presidential election had significant voter fraud. Those who claim otherwise must be either uniformed, delusional conspiracists, or cynical liars trying to convince the gullible.

Do we want to elect a leader who fits in any of those categories?

Vincent Keipper, Concord

Outing students

The writer is a public charter school teacher.

Regarding “CMS one of first districts to comply with Parents’ Bill of Rights,” (Aug. 24) and related articles:

North Carolina’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights tells LGBTQ+ students that their safety and well-being do not matter. By outing a student to their parents before they have made the decision to do so themselves, educators risk placing them in a position where they could face rejection, housing instability, even violence.

School is supposed to be a place where students feel safe and affirmed. Teenagers cannot be expected to focus on learning if they know the very teachers who are supposed to have their best interests at heart could be the reason they’re kicked out of their homes and victimized by family and community members who are not ready to hear their truth.

We cannot claim to support equity in education when this law asks schools to openly discriminate against students based on gender identity, in direct violation of Title IX.

Jordan Frederick, Charlotte

Antisemitism

The writer is CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte.

As Charlotte students head back to school, one thing should be on every syllabus: a commitment to fighting antisemitism and hate of all forms.

The Jewish American community has been grappling with alarming levels of antisemitism for years, from hateful social media attacks to destructive vandalism and violence. In 2022, the Anti-Defamation League reported the highest recorded level of antisemitism in the United States, marking a 36% increase from 2021.

On Sept. 6, our group is launching a five-part workshop series called “Empowering Parents to Combat Antisemitism in Schools,” designed to educate parents on how to recognize and respond to antisemitism in K-12 schools and the digital world. We invite you to join us. Let’s make eliminating antisemitism in the Charlotte school system a top priority this school year.

Sue Worrel, Charlotte