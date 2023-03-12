I didn’t vote for Thom Tillis. Boy, was I wrong. | Opinion

Senator Tillis

Regarding “NC’s Tillis has one word to describe Tucker Carlson’s latest Jan. 6 coverage on Fox News,” (March 7):

I didn’t vote for Sen. Thom Tillis. Boy, was I wrong! This senator has shown, and continues to show, his ability to work across party lines. From his support of the Respect for Marriage Act, to his bipartisan efforts on immigration, he continues to impress me. Now, his call-out of Tucker Carlson’s report on the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol fills me with pride. Pride for our state and pride for our senator. Mr. Tillis, I won’t make the same mistake again. You have this Democrat’s vote.

Ray Lyles, Charlotte

Berger and Moore

Seeing photographs of N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger smiling about a deal on Medicaid expansion demonstrates what is so wrong with our state Republican leadership.

It has been reported that North Carolina has a $6 billion surplus and these folks appear joyful about possibly providing the 600,000 citizens of our state without health insurance an opportunity for care. They have ignored the opportunity to do this for years — even when the federal government is paying 67% of it.

I find it disgusting, especially when the same two individuals are working to legalize happy hours and sports gambling. They have no shame.

Daryl Solomonson, Troutman

The GOP’s Pravda

For many years, Fox News has become the propaganda arm for far right-wing Republicans. Sean Hannity even spoke at a Trump rally.

They have supported far right-wing conspiracy activists to help enhance the Republican Party’s election chances. In the process, they have sided with those who wanted to overthrow the government on Jan. 6.

Fox and far right-wing Republicans like to project themselves as patriots. The reality is that they tried to overthrow a legally held election by staging a coup. To many people that makes them the opposite of a patriot — a traitor.

Fox News has become the Republican Party’s Pravda.

Jerry Forthofer, Rockwell

GOP dream team

After all the lies, leading up to and emanating from the “Big Lie,” some Republicans readily admit they’d still vote for Donald Trump. The untruths he unloaded on his CPAC audience were breathtaking in number and in their acceptance, judging by the straw poll results. Now he needs to announce George Santos as his running mate. That would be an almost perfectly matched pair for the GOP 2024 presidential ticket.

Geoffrey A. Planer, Gastonia

Abortion

Republicans continue to double-down on abortion restrictions. But their earlier promises of expanded resources for women who carry their pregnancies through to term have not materialized.

Perhaps the best way to limit abortions is too decrease demand. This might involve expanding resources for families.

Maybe Republicans should develop cash assistance grants of $500.00 per month for women whom eschew abortion in favor of birth. The governor could set up a state level task force to expand family supports in every county. And North Carolina could then revamp public heath efforts to support moms who choose life over abortion.

The GOP should abandon its intrusive efforts to interject government into family life. Some concrete options for pregnant women would be a better option.

William C. Crawford, Winston-Salem

Biden’s tax plan

Recent articles about Biden’s proposed tax increase on the wealthy deserve historical examination.

The original federal income tax impacted less than 5% percent of Americans and Social Security payments were non-taxable. Once these were implemented, federal income tax guidelines were changed to include more Americans.

If Biden’s proposed plan is implemented, history will likely repeat itself and the $400,000 minimum income will be lowered to include more taxpayers.

Walter Hopkins, Mt. Holly

Nuclear power

As Duke Energy revises its carbon plan on its way to a Sept. 1 deadline for state regulators, it includes small nuclear reactors known as SMRs. Other states are relying on a combination of renewables like wind and solar. North Carolina should too.

Former Gov. Jim Martin recently wrote that we can’t be serious about climate change without nuclear energy. Otherwise, utility customers will be stuck with higher bills.

He neglected to mention that SMRs are a new technology and that nuclear projects are enormously expensive. Look next door to see what happens when they fail: a $9 billion hole in the ground. The scuttled V.C. Summer nuclear project drove up rates for thousands of S.C. utility customers. Duke soon canceled nuclear projects in S.C. and Florida.

Allison Williams, Charlotte

Train derailments

Regarding “Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio,” (March 6) and related articles:

My old Lionel train set didn’t seem to run off the tracks as much as Norfolk Southern does today.

Preston Stone, Charlotte