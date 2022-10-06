Didn’t get a ticket to the sold out KU football game? Here’s where to watch in Kansas City

The Kansas Jayhawks are hosting the TCU Horned Frogs live on ESPN on Saturday. Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence is sold out for the third straight game, meaning a lot of Jayhawk fans are left on the outside.

Don’t worry, there are plenty of places to watch the game. Just about every sports bar in Kansas City will play the game, so wake up early and get to your favorite spot before the game begins at 11 a.m.

BARLEY’S KITCHEN & TAP

The beer selection is great, but it’s also an 11 a.m. game. Drink with caution at these locations:

Overland Park: 11924 W. 119th Street

Shawnee: 16649 Midland Drive

JOHNNY’S TAVERN

Johnny’s Tavern is one of the official spots for KU alumni to gather and watch the games. With 12 locations scattered throughout Kansas City and Lawrence, there’s a spot for every diehard Jayhawk.

Here are a few locations in the Kansas City area:

Kansas City, Mo: 1310 Grand Blvd.

Olathe: 10384 S. Ridgeview Road.

Overland Park: 8719 W. 95th St.

Shawnee: 13131 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

SOCIAL

The bar in Waldo hosted a watch party for KU’s NCAA basketball championship game against North Carolina in April. KU fans will be around for this one at 7425 Broadway St. in Kansas City.

TANNER’S BAR AND GRILL

A reader back in March said Tanner’s on 143rd and Metcalf has the best television setup around and that there’s not a bad seat in the place. It doesn’t look like that’s changed, so you’ll be good to go wherever you end up inside for the game.

If that location is filled with fans, try going to one of these:

Kansas City, KS: 3900 Rainbow Blvd.

Lenexa: 12906 W 87th Street Pkwy.

Overland Park: 10146 W. 119th St.

Shawnee: 22374 W. 66th St.

WESTPORT ALE HOUSE

Harpo’s in Westport will probably not play the game unless there’s a mass KU takeover, but you can bet on Westport Ale House showing it on one of its many televisions. Head down to 4128 Broadway Blvd. for the game.