‘We didn’t think anything could be done about Alzheimer’s – but a medical trial has given us hope’

For Cheryl Essam and her husband David, the choice to join the trial was easy. Alzheimer’s had left them no other options. “Once you’re diagnosed, the GP just says there’s nothing that can be done,” says Cheryl. Like many of the UK’s more than 500,000 sufferers, David was living without any hope of treatment or cure.

That was five years ago. But now, after what researchers call “momentous” and “game-changing” effects of a new drug – lecanemab – there is hope. Three years ago, as the pandemic hit, David, now 78, volunteered for the lecanemab trial run in the UK by Re:Cognition Health, travelling to London every two weeks from Sevenoaks in Kent to undergo lumbar punctures and brain scans to check how he was faring. Even now, he doesn’t know if he received the active drug or a placebo. “It’s been arduous,” says Cheryl, 69. “People have been looking for hope for 30 years. We weren’t really expecting a positive outcome.”

But almost miraculously, there has been one. The trial in which David participated showed that lecanemab slowed the decline in mental function by more than a quarter, removing a sticky protein called amyloid that gums up neurons in the brain.

For tens of millions of sufferers around the world, it is, as Cheryl says, “a light of hope”. But for one man in particular the results were a huge personal triumph. About 30 years ago British researcher John Hardy, now Sir John, led the team which first identified amyloid, speculating that it was crucial to the devastation that Alzheimer’s wreaks in patients.

In the wake of his breakthrough, billions of dollars was spent on countless clinical trials and candidate drugs which might reverse the amyloid build-up. Yet year after year, none did. With each failure, speculation grew that Hardy had unintentionally led scientists astray with the amyloid theory, diverting funds from research into other potential causes which might have achieved real progress.

Speaking from the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference in San Francisco where the trial results were announced on Tuesday, Sir John tells me: “Only two months ago, I was sent a [research] paper which said it was now immoral for doctors to sign up patients to amyloid trials any more.

“I can understand that. It’s taken a long time. It’s been a difficult problem and some people have thought that we should have been doing other things.”

In the end, though, after three decades, it turns out he was right after all. “I do have a sense of vindication for sure,” he says.

But despite that vindication, Hardy is not completely satisfied. Now he has a new worry – that patients in the UK won’t benefit from a drug whose foundations lay in British research. “This work started in England. The research started here,” he says. “It would be a real shame if all the other countries managed to get this into clinical practice and we didn’t in Britain.”

To avoid such a fate, he says, two things need to happen. First the drug needs to be approved for use by UK regulators; secondly, it needs to be adopted by the NHS. “It’s about getting approvals through and then saying ‘We will do this on the NHS’,” says Sir John.

But given the numbers of Alzheimer’s sufferers, and the fact that lecanemab is likely to cost tens of thousands of pounds a year, wide-ranging prescription on the NHS may be unlikely.

And there are other problems. Notably, the real prospect of treatment with lecanemab, or other drugs which may follow in its path, will increase pressure on the NHS to introduce effective early diagnosis, critical to using the drug effectively too.

“Dementia,” of which Alzheimer’s is the leading cause, “is the UK’s biggest killer,” says Sharon Brennan, policy manager at the Alzheimer’s Society. “But it’s not treated like that. We have to do better with diagnosis. Today sufferers [often] have no idea what’s wrong with them, no idea why they’re suffering symptoms. Sometimes they just turn up at A&E, confused, because they just haven’t been told what’s happening inside their body. We think these results change everything. Now we need to start looking at how we diagnose people earlier.” At the moment, diagnosis is complicated by the fact that there is no simple test for Alzheimer’s. Rather a diagnosis is made after so-called PET scans, in which dye is injected into the body to highlight affected areas of the patient’s brains; or lumbar punctures to take samples of their spinal fluid. With no effective treatment, many currently don’t even bother to undergo such procedures.

That was the case with David Essam. “We knew in our hearts something was wrong, but were burying our heads in the sand because we knew there was nothing to be done,” says Cheryl.

Now though, with the possibility of treatment, there will be every incentive to get a diagnosis. Indeed, diagnosis will be essential to ensure that patients are suitable for treatment and its benefits outweigh the potential harms of side-effects, which can include brain swelling and bleeding.

“But the NHS is not set up at the moment to do these scans at the scale required,” says Brennan. Indeed, diagnosis has got worse since the pandemic – down from 67 per cent of those suffering to just 62 per cent. As with other conditions like cancer, she says many patients who stayed at home in lockdown are now presenting with more advanced symptoms.

Prof Bart De Strooper, director of the UK Dementia Research Institute, says it is essential that the NHS begins ramping up its diagnostic capacity now, even as lecanemab begins its journey to UK regulatory approval – likely to take at least a year or two. In the short term, he says: “We will have to expand capacity to do PET scans.”

But there are also developments in diagnosis which may turn out to be every bit as critical as the latest drug breakthrough. Alzheimer’s leaves so-called “biomarkers” in the blood which can be detected, raising hope that a simple test could eventually replace lumbar punctures, and pave the way for mass screening to identify those most at risk, even before symptoms develop. It is precisely at such early stages that therapies have the best chance of slowing the disease getting a stranglehold on the brain.

“The blood test would be the game changer,” says Prof de Strooper. He envisions a world in which the middle-aged undertake at-home cognitive tests, carried out online, once every few years, with cases of decline flagged for confirmation with a blood test. “Then you can test the brain in a cheap way and start treatment as early as possible.”

Back at the conference in San Francisco, Hardy says that, having spoken to researchers leading work into just such a blood test, he is not hopeful of an immediate breakthrough. Their test can indeed detect Alzheimer’s biomarkers, he says, but it is not sensitive enough to do so in the early stages of disease. One that may still be several years away. But it is at least a work in progress.

“The dream,” says Hardy, “is that then routinely, at 50, or 60, we will all be able to go to our GPs and have an amyloid check as easily as we can have a cholesterol test.”

Such early screening, coupled with effective treatments, could at last signal a decisive victory over a disease which, for 30 years, seemed to have the whip hand over both scientists and patients. “It’s going to require a lot of rejigging of dementia services in the NHS,” says Hardy. “But that, after all these years, is a problem born of success, not of failure.”