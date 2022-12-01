‘We didn’t think anything could be done about Alzheimer’s – but a medical trial has given us hope’

Harry de Quetteville
·7 min read
Cheryl Essam, pictured with husband David - Paul Grover
Cheryl Essam, pictured with husband David - Paul Grover

For Cheryl Essam and her husband David, the choice to join the trial was easy. Alzheimer’s had left them no other options. “Once you’re diagnosed, the GP just says there’s nothing that can be done,” says Cheryl. Like many of the UK’s more than 500,000 sufferers, David was living without any hope of treatment or cure.

That was five years ago. But now, after what researchers call “momentous” and “game-changing” effects of a new drug – lecanemab – there is hope. Three years ago, as the pandemic hit, David, now 78, volunteered for the lecanemab trial run in the UK by Re:Cognition Health, travelling to London every two weeks from Sevenoaks in Kent to undergo lumbar punctures and brain scans to check how he was faring. Even now, he doesn’t know if he received the active drug or a placebo. “It’s been arduous,” says Cheryl, 69. “People have been looking for hope for 30 years. We weren’t really expecting a positive outcome.”

But almost miraculously, there has been one. The trial in which David participated showed that lecanemab slowed the decline in mental function by more than a quarter, removing a sticky protein called amyloid that gums up neurons in the brain.

For tens of millions of sufferers around the world, it is, as Cheryl says, “a light of hope”. But for one man in particular the results were a huge personal triumph. About 30 years ago British researcher John Hardy, now Sir John, led the team which first identified amyloid, speculating that it was crucial to the devastation that Alzheimer’s wreaks in patients.

In the wake of his breakthrough, billions of dollars was spent on countless clinical trials and candidate drugs which might reverse the amyloid build-up. Yet year after year, none did. With each failure, speculation grew that Hardy had unintentionally led scientists astray with the amyloid theory, diverting funds from research into other potential causes which might have achieved real progress.

Speaking from the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference in San Francisco where the trial results were announced on Tuesday, Sir John tells me: “Only two months ago, I was sent a [research] paper which said it was now immoral for doctors to sign up patients to amyloid trials any more.

“I can understand that. It’s taken a long time. It’s been a difficult problem and some people have thought that we should have been doing other things.”

In the end, though, after three decades, it turns out he was right after all. “I do have a sense of vindication for sure,” he says.

Professor John Hardy
Professor John Hardy

But despite that vindication, Hardy is not completely satisfied. Now he has a new worry – that patients in the UK won’t benefit from a drug whose foundations lay in British research. “This work started in England. The research started here,” he says. “It would be a real shame if all the other countries managed to get this into clinical practice and we didn’t in Britain.”

To avoid such a fate, he says, two things need to happen. First the drug needs to be approved for use by UK regulators; secondly, it needs to be adopted by the NHS. “It’s about getting approvals through and then saying ‘We will do this on the NHS’,” says Sir John.

But given the numbers of Alzheimer’s sufferers, and the fact that lecanemab is likely to cost tens of thousands of pounds a year, wide-ranging prescription on the NHS may be unlikely.

And there are other problems. Notably, the real prospect of treatment with lecanemab, or other drugs which may follow in its path, will increase pressure on the NHS to introduce effective early diagnosis, critical to using the drug effectively too.

“Dementia,” of which Alzheimer’s is the leading cause, “is the UK’s biggest killer,” says Sharon Brennan, policy manager at the Alzheimer’s Society. “But it’s not treated like that. We have to do better with diagnosis. Today sufferers [often] have no idea what’s wrong with them, no idea why they’re suffering symptoms. Sometimes they just turn up at A&E, confused, because they just haven’t been told what’s happening inside their body. We think these results change everything. Now we need to start looking at how we diagnose people earlier.” At the moment, diagnosis is complicated by the fact that there is no simple test for Alzheimer’s. Rather a diagnosis is made after so-called PET scans, in which dye is injected into the body to highlight affected areas of the patient’s brains; or lumbar punctures to take samples of their spinal fluid. With no effective treatment, many currently don’t even bother to undergo such procedures.

That was the case with David Essam. “We knew in our hearts something was wrong, but were burying our heads in the sand because we knew there was nothing to be done,” says Cheryl.

Cheryl Essam with David - Paul Grover
Cheryl Essam with David - Paul Grover

Now though, with the possibility of treatment, there will be every incentive to get a diagnosis. Indeed, diagnosis will be essential to ensure that patients are suitable for treatment and its benefits outweigh the potential harms of side-effects, which can include brain swelling and bleeding.

“But the NHS is not set up at the moment to do these scans at the scale required,” says Brennan. Indeed, diagnosis has got worse since the pandemic – down from 67 per cent of those suffering to just 62 per cent. As with other conditions like cancer, she says many patients who stayed at home in lockdown are now presenting with more advanced symptoms.

Prof Bart De Strooper, director of the UK Dementia Research Institute, says it is essential that the NHS begins ramping up its diagnostic capacity now, even as lecanemab begins its journey to UK regulatory approval – likely to take at least a year or two. In the short term, he says: “We will have to expand capacity to do PET scans.”

But there are also developments in diagnosis which may turn out to be every bit as critical as the latest drug breakthrough. Alzheimer’s leaves so-called “biomarkers” in the blood which can be detected, raising hope that a simple test could eventually replace lumbar punctures, and pave the way for mass screening to identify those most at risk, even before symptoms develop. It is precisely at such early stages that therapies have the best chance of slowing the disease getting a stranglehold on the brain.

“The blood test would be the game changer,” says Prof de Strooper. He envisions a world in which the middle-aged undertake at-home cognitive tests, carried out online, once every few years, with cases of decline flagged for confirmation with a blood test. “Then you can test the brain in a cheap way and start treatment as early as possible.”

Back at the conference in San Francisco, Hardy says that, having spoken to researchers leading work into just such a blood test, he is not hopeful of an immediate breakthrough. Their test can indeed detect Alzheimer’s biomarkers, he says, but it is not sensitive enough to do so in the early stages of disease. One that may still be several years away. But it is at least a work in progress.

“The dream,” says Hardy, “is that then routinely, at 50, or 60, we will all be able to go to our GPs and have an amyloid check as easily as we can have a cholesterol test.”

Such early screening, coupled with effective treatments, could at last signal a decisive victory over a disease which, for 30 years, seemed to have the whip hand over both scientists and patients. “It’s going to require a lot of rejigging of dementia services in the NHS,” says Hardy. “But that, after all these years, is a problem born of success, not of failure.”

Latest Stories

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for a 2-point conversion to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Ekeler just got into the end zone for the TD that moved the Chargers within one, capping a seven-play, 38-yard drive that lasted 1:33. The ball hit the pylon as he dived toward the corner. That set up a bold call by coach Brandon Staley, who opted for the winni

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta