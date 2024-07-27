‘I didn’t say I’m leaving’: Pep Guardiola could extend his Manchester City stay

Pep Guardiola watches his team take on Celtic in a pre-season friendly at Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Photograph: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has insisted he has not ruled out signing a new contract with Manchester City, with his current deal due to expire next summer.

The City manager appeared to hint in May that next season could be his last at the club, saying he was “closer to leaving than staying”. But speaking to reporters during the current pre-season tour of the United States, Guardiola opened the door to extending his tenure.

“When I’m leaving, I will say I’m leaving, but I didn’t say that,” Guardiola told reporters before City’s friendly against Milan at New York’s Yankee Stadium. “We will see what happens. But I will not rule it out absolutely to extend my contract. I would love to stay because I would love to stay.”

Guardiola also tried to explain the remarks he made after leading the club to a fourth straight Premier League title. “[I was] saying that I [had] been eight years in Man City. So I’m not here for eight more years. So that’s why I’m closer to leaving than staying. But I didn’t say I’m leaving!”

“Nine years today in the same club is an eternity,” added the manager, who has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the club’s first Champions League since joining City in 2016. “I want to be sure it’s the right decision. Not just for me, for the club, for the players.”

Should Guardiola stay on beyond the end of the 2024-25 season, his career at the Etihad Stadium would extend beyond a decade – but the coach still believes his players are working as hard as ever for him. “Still they run like they ran for eight years, it doesn’t matter the competition, it doesn’t matter the tournament,” he said.

“It’s good to refresh, for players and managers,” the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager added. “At the same time, we have had success and are still winning Premier Leagues and we are playing competitions like the Champions League. This is my feeling right now.”

Asked if he would like to return to the United States next summer for the proposed 32-team Fifa Club World Cup – which City have qualified for – Guardiola insisted: “I would love to.”

The 53-year-old also addressed ongoing speculation over goalkeeper Ederson, who has recently been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Having appeared uncertain over the Brazilian’s future earlier in the week, Guardiola was more forthcoming on Friday.

“I wish with the bottom of my heart Eddie will continue with us,” Guardiola said. “I would love him to stay. I cannot imagine our processes succeeding these last seasons without him. He is an important figure in the locker room.”

Manchester City began their US tour with a 4-3 defeat to Celtic in North Carolina on Wednesday. They will also face Barcelona and Chelsea in the US before heading home for the Community Shield against Manchester United at Wembley on 10 August.