‘I didn’t expect it’ – Hansi Flick hails Barcelona star after win over Athletic Club

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was full of praise for a leading member of the club’s frontline on Saturday evening.

This, of course, comes fresh off Barca making it two wins from two to open the campaign.

After welcoming Athletic Club to Catalunya’s capital for a highly-anticipated La Liga clash, goals on the part of Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski proved enough to guide the evening’s hosts to the right side of a 2-1 result.

Speaking to the media post-match, the fine performances put forth by a number of his side’s star performers were, in turn, put to the aforementioned Hansi Flick.

And it was upon one name in particular being put to the German tactician that he could not help but light up…

The player in question? Raphinha.

Afforded a starting berth as the attacking spearhead in Flick’s 4-2-3-1 against Athletic, Brazilian international Raphinha excelled not only with the ball at his feet, but when out of possession, too.

And it was such efforts which the winger’s manager was keen to highlight post-match:

“Raphinha can play in any position of the attack. It’s amazing for us to have a player like this.

“For us, Raphinha always starts the pressure. The dynamism he brings to the team is invaluable. I didn’t expect to see hm press that much. He covers the entire pitch for 90 minutes. He’s in very good form.”

