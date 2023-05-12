Didn’t get Eurovision tickets? Fear not, it’s much better on TV

Sam Ryder flying the flag for the UK in 2022 - Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty

When tickets went on sale in March for Saturday’s Eurovision Song Contest final in Liverpool, they sold out in less than hour – this, despite a punchy price tag weighing in at £380 for the best seats. But that’s no surprise. Because if, like me, you’re a die-hard Eurovision fan, then the chance to experience it live is akin to a footie fan bagging tickets to see England in the World Cup final. Probably.

But if you’re one of the thousands who missed out, and weren’t even able to pick up restricted views for the jury rehearsal shows – and yes, that’s an actual thing – I have some words of consolation for those suffering the nul billets Euro blues: being at the final might not live up to your dreams.

I say this as a long-time Eurovision fan whose impressionable childhood took a dark and traumatic turn when Mary Hopkin was knocked off the top spot by Ireland's Dana sitting on what, I was convinced for many years, was a magic toadstool – turns out it was one of her dad’s old hi-fi speakers, clearly the memory plays strange tricks – as she beguiled the judges by tootling on about all kinds of everything. There were no TV votes in those days; we’re talking 1970.

The UK's Mary Hopkin was pipped to the top spot in 1970 - Leonard Burt/Getty

The die was cast: I was Eurovision for life. A ticket to the final would be the Holy Grail covered in glitter with extra glam on the side. For decades I did the Eurovision parties, dressed up as a Malteser when I got Malta in the dress-as-a-country lottery – trust me, stringing Maltesers in skintight double denim is no picnic – and sourced Slovenian olives for the pick-a-country buffet… Yes, I’d paid my dues.

So naturally I jumped at the chance to bag a grandstand place at the final in Turin last year. And what a year to land that break, with Sam Ryder intent on rescuing the UK from years of scoreboard shame with his rousing anthem Spaceman. I had stars in my eyes.

Except, as it turns out, the Eurovision final is not really about the fans who have shelled out top Euro to attend. It is, first and foremost, a television show, the focus very much on playing to the mammoth global TV audience – it’s estimated that more than 160 million tuned in last year – that has turned Eurovision into one of the biggest TV events of the year.

Eurovision super-fans arrive in Liverpool. 160 million people watched on TV last year - PA Wire /Peter Byrne

And because it’s a TV show, some of the performances are aimed fair and square at the camera, the audience in the arena all but sidelined. Which makes for a curious disconnect if you’re in the crowd because, while some of the acts play it like it’s a gig – and they’re the ones who go down big in the hall – many are more invested only in recreating their video on stage while the audience go hang.

Rosa Linn’s Snap, which became a breakout TikTok hit last year, despite only finishing 20th for Armenia in the actual contest, was mostly invisible to the audience because it was happening behind a paper screen. Spain’s hot-rated bump and grinder Chanel aimed her money-shot gyrations direct at camera three, not the suckers in the circle.

But Sam Ryder, surely the canniest Eurovision entrant the UK has ever had, was clued in to the fact that sharpest way was to cover all bases by playing to both the audience and the camera. So his performance reached out to the crowd while also playing straight to camera and his reward: top marks from both juries and televoters.

Sam Ryder played to the audience and the camera in Turin - Marco Bertorello /AFP via Getty

Ryder had his act together but, for large stretches of the show, you can feel like you’re rubbernecking an event rather than actually attending it. This was brought home most pointedly during the scoring sequence in Turin where, despite sitting a mere stone’s throw from the Big Brother-ish arbitration panel overseen by Sweden’s Inquisitor General Martin Österdahl (actual title: Executive Supervisor), it was all but impossible to know what was going on.

Where was the giant scoreboard of my childhood dreams? The reality turned out to be TV screens randomly hung on rafters high over the crowd’s heads and set at such an angle that, unless you were blessed with owl-like neck swivel-ability and laser-like vision they were all but unreadable. Add to that presenters who were largely inaudible for much of the night – unless you were sat in your living room – and the scoring was a riot of “who’s winning?” and “are we above Spain?” and “Christ my neck’s going to be stiff in the morning!”

But would I have missed it for the world? Absolutely not. With an atmosphere more akin to a big football match than a music event, clusters of fans draped in national flags gathered like clans outside the hall, many without tickets, it brought it home how big Eurovision is around Europe, a shot in the arm for this fan who has bristled for years at it being treated like some kind of niche joke in this country.

Breton flags dropped to half mast as France's Alvan & Ahez dropped to 24th in 2022 - Luca Bruno/AP Photo

Nothing about the night was what I anticipated, not least the UK threatening the top of the scoreboard. From bonding with my Breton audience neighbour as his flag flopped to half-mast during the voting – a brave French stab at entering a regional stomper bombed big time – to learning quickly to give the zealous Spanish fan-mob a wide berth, it all felt more Game of Thrones than Glastonbury. Wild, but in a good way.

So, If you’re a true Eurovision fan headed for Liverpool and you’re lucky enough to have a ticket, drink in the experience and get that bucket list ticked. But as for actually watching the final: hotfoot it home and stream it.

Three songs that will go big in the hall

Finland: Cha Cha Cha by Käärijä

Finland's Käärijä singing at a semi-final in Liverpool - Avalon/Peter Kneffel

A mash-up of Strictly and an all-night bender in a Helsinki vodka dive, Finnish fireball Käärijä will set the crowd alight with his all-action anthem dedicated to party wallflowers who just need the odd drink or three to really, really let their hair down.

Norway: Queen Of Kings by Alessandra

Norway's Alessandra celebrates after qualifying - Adam Vaughan /Shutterstock

Subtle it ain’t but Alessandra looks like a lost member of the Stark clan with her Valkyrie-meets-opera stomper that’s a feminist call to arms, Game of Thrones style. The costume choice – bondage tabard is the closest I can get – is, er, brave.

Germany: Blood & Glitter by Lord of the Lost

Live long and prosper: Germany's Lord of the Lost - Martin Meissner/AP

They’ll likely get snubbed by the juries but German rockers Lord of the Lost, a cross between Kiss and Star Trek aliens, will make a visual splash. Their “We’re so happy we could die” song line could be the night’s chant.

Three songs that will go big on TV

Sweden: Tattoo by Loreen

Is that a sandwich-maker? Sweden's Loreen - Phil Noble/Reuters

We’ve just had a coronation and now here’s another likely one – 2013 winner Loreen returns to reclaim the throne with pretty much the same song. But the staging, in which a prone Loreen gradually emerges from the g(r)ills of a giant toasted sandwich maker is stunning, though not exactly crowd friendly. She’s a hot favourite.

France: Évidemment by La Zarra

France's La Zarra going solo (on a box) in a dress rehearsal - Martin Meissner/AP Photo

Standing alone as a solo singer looks fine for TV but is a tough ask for a Eurovision act these days. La Zarra has a great hat, a cool retro disco song, but one problem: chic armography is not a stadium filler.

Serbia: Samo Mi Se Spava by Luke Black

Serbia's Luke Black sexing up the first semi-final - Phil Noble/Reuters

“I just want to sleep,” coos Serbia’s sleazepot Luke Black, so it’s no surprise he spends the first minute of his creepily cool synthsex dance number flat on his back. Stand up, Luke, the crowd want to drool at your shiny slacks.

And the UK?

UK entry Mae Muller should come mid table - Phil Noble /Reuters

Mae Muller’s mildly competent I Wrote A Song is on last in the final. By that point she could be crooning My Old Man’s A Dustman and we’d be singing along while attempting not to inadvertently slam dunk into the buffet. We predict mid-table for Mae, so that would be appropriate.

The Eurovision Song Contest Final is on BBC1 on Saturday May 13 at 8pm