Didier Drogba on Chelsea's slump: 'I no longer recognise my club'

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has said “I no longer recognise my club” in a withering attack on Chelsea’s owners, who watched their team eliminated from the Champions League.

Two goals from Rodrygo secured a quarter-final 4-0 aggregate victory for Real Madrid and effectively ended Chelsea’s season, with the club also stuck in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Chelsea’s Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital owners have come under fire from pundits and supporters over recent weeks, having sacked two head coaches and spent more than £600 million in the transfer market in less than a year in charge.

The owners have also made a host of changes behind the scenes, sacking the club’s medical staff, and Chelsea’s former striker Drogba, an ex-team-mate of caretaker head coach Frank Lampard, has added his voice to their critics.

Drogba, speaking on French television station Canal+, said: “I knew this club with a certain class during the [Roman] Abramovich era, but today I find it lacking. It’s very hard for me to see how they got rid of certain people.

“They should go back to the principles and values they had. I no longer recognise my club.”

'It will take work to get Chelsea back'

Lampard refused to comment on the assessment of Drogba, but did insist that he is confident Chelsea will bounce back from their current troubles.

“People will make a lot about this season for Chelsea because we’ve had so much success and the reality is this club’s going to be back and it will take work and maybe a bit of process,” said Lampard.

“The fans appreciated the performance tonight and maybe there have been moments this season when they’ve not been feeling like that, so we have to latch on to that and get results and performances until the end of the season and go again next year.

“We have to pick ourselves up. We have been fortunate to have success for 20 years. Many many clubs in the Premier League would dream of our success in the Champions League, year after year Premier League winners. So this is a year where we are not quite where we want to be and there are reasons for the transition.

“A few years ago we didn’t make the Champions League one season and won the Premier League the next. We can’t be too short term with it. There are places we want to improve as a club and I think maybe the level of game tonight shows that because we played a good game and lost.

“So I don’t think it’s a time to jump too far ahead of the step that’s in front of you. The step that’s in front of us is seven games in the Premier League to show that performance because that’s the standard. And, of course, the end bit, being clinical and scoring, is absolutely crucial and something we need to address.”

Asked how he will motivate his players for the remainder of the season, Lampard said: “The motivation has to be playing for Chelsea. There’s some players that are maybe quite new here and they are getting used to the club and that maybe isn’t easy.

“Sometimes we’ve seen some of the greatest players in the Premier League, when they first arrive they need some time. Sometimes they go into teams that are flying and they get put in and they find their feet and you see them fly.

“Maybe there are reasons why, with some of our players, there is a bit of transitioning. But in terms of motivation, you’re playing for Chelsea so there are individual motivations throughout the squad and there is a collective, and it has to be that we have to be absolutely competitive in everything we do every day.”

While Lampard was happy with the way his side played other than their finishing, he was not impressed with referee Daniele Orsato, who did not show Eder Militao a second yellow card for a foul on Trevoh Chalobah, and his officials.

“The Militao for me was a second yellow card,” said Lampard. “I don’t want to say what I really think, but at this level it’s a yellow card that’s given a lot. When our player is in the final attacking third beyond their centre back and gets brought down, it means a second yellow card, which means red, which means half an hour of what we had to do at the Bernabéu.”

‘Chelsea have made an incredibly expensive mistake’

Former England striker Michael Owen has claimed Chelsea have made a "real expensive mistake" with their £600 million spending spree.

Chelsea were dumped out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Real Madrid on Tuesday evening without scoring a goal in either leg, and currently lie in 11th place in the Premier League table, 17 points adrift of the top four with seven games to go.

That is despite an eye-watering recruitment drive since the end of the last campaign which was capped by a £106.8 million January swoop for World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

Speaking after the 2-0 home defeat by Madrid which ended their European hopes for this season, BT Sport pundit Owen said: "It's incredible how much of a mistake they made buying so many players and it's going to hit them where it hurts - in the pocket - because now they're going to have to get rid of players.

"Some players won't want to leave, so they're going to have to pay them off. It's been a real expensive mistake."

‘They’re going to have to sell players they can’t clear out’

Owen and fellow pundits Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand insisted the club needed a clear-out, but admitted that might prove difficult in the short-term.

Ferdinand said: "When you've got players sitting on huge wages who have got three, four, five, some six or seven years left on their contracts, the problem you've got is who buys them for a big price and pays that amount of wages that they're on?"

Owen responded: "Well, they don't, so they're going to have a problem for a few years now. They're going to have players that they want out that they can't get out.

"They're going to have to get players out so they might have to get some of the players that they don't really want to get rid of out."

Chelsea currently find themselves in a state of limbo with Frank Lampard, who was sacked as manager in Jan 2021, back in interim charge as a permanent replacement for Graham Potter is sought following his departure earlier this month.

Former Chelsea midfielder Cole said: "It's a real tough job for Frank now because 30 players in a squad is absurd. A lot of them think they should be starting, let alone just in and around it. How are you going to motivate those players?

"They'll be on to their travel agents now thinking, 'What am I going to do for the summer?'. It's just a hard job for Frank to get a tune out of them for the rest of the season.

"But they've got to be professional. Some of them will be playing for their futures and trying to impress the next club; some of them will be trying to stake a claim for whoever comes through the door. It's tough for the club."

However, Owen believes despite the work which needs to be done, there is cause for optimism.

He said: "I think with a little bit of a clear-out, a smaller squad, a little bit of stability, it's virtually impossible they will finish in the bottom half again next season.

"They'll bounce back and they'll be a top-six team, I'm certain of that, so not all is lost at the moment. At the end of the day, they've still got some great players and a lot going for this club. They just need to sort out a lot of these problems that they've got.

"It could be far worse - they could have a bunch of rubbish players and be languishing and thinking, 'Right, there's £500million needs to be spent'."

How the papers reacted

Madrid-based Marca hailed the Spanish champions for knocking out Chelsea and continuing their stranglehold on Europe. “The Kings lengthen their regime”, read their front page headline, added “Real Madrid reaches its eleventh Champions League semi-final in 13 years (as) a double from Rodrygo ends Chelsea (with) Courtois decisive.”

Spanish newspaper AS also hailed former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for his “crucial” save from defender Marc Cucurella that could have given the home side the lead heading into half-time. However, the main bragging rights went to two-goal hero Rodrygo, with the headline “Rodrygoles” celebrating his performance.