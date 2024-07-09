Didier Deschamps issues angry response to question on future after France exit at Euro 2024

Didier Deschamps dismissed questions on his position as France boss (AFP via Getty Images)

Didier Deschamps was in no mood to discuss his future after France failed to reach the final at Euro 2024.

Les Blues took the lead in their last-four clash against Spain, as Randal Kolo Muani headed home from a Kylian Mbappe cross inside ten minutes for what was their first goal of the tournament not scored from the penalty spot or by an opposition player.

But France were behind before the half-hour mark, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal curling home a sensational finish from distance on his way to picking up the player of the match award, and Dani Olmo then putting Spain in front just a few minutes later.

France could not find an equaliser as they fell to a semi-final defeat, with Deschamps facing inevitable questions on whether he expects to remain in charge of the national side.

"I've just lost a semi-final,” Deschamps replied.

“You know how my president thinks. Maybe you shouldn't have even asked this question."

Spain booked their place in the Euro 2024 final by knocking France out (AFP via Getty Images)

It is almost 12 years to the day since Deschamps was named France boss. His reign has been a successful one, leading his country to the World Cup in 2018 as well as the final at Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After that defeat to Argentina two years ago, Deschamps signed a new contract through to June 2026.

However, the 55-year-old has been forced to defend the team’s style of play during this tournament, with one journalist putting it to him ahead of the semi-final with Spain that France had been “boring’”.

Deschamps responded: "If you're getting bored, you know what? Watch another game, that's fine. You don't have to watch, it's fine. It's a European Championship, it's very difficult for everyone.

"But I'm sorry if the Swedish are getting bored of our football. It doesn't really bother me that much."

While Deschamps’ future is a decision for another day, Antoine Griezmann swiftly made it clear that he has no intention of retiring from international football, revealing he wants to continue being involved with France through to the 2026 World Cup.

“It will be up to the coach to decide but I always want to [keep playing],” the 33-year-old said.