DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DIDI American Depositary Shares pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering or investors who purchased DIDI shares or other securities between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/DiDiGlobal for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that DiDi Global and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (1) DiDi's apps did not comply with applicable laws and regulations governing privacy protection and the collection of personal information; (2) as a result, DiDi was reasonably likely to incur scrutiny from the Cyberspace Administration of China ('CAC'); (3) the CAC had already warned DiDi to delay its IPO to conduct a self-examination of its network security; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, DiDi's apps were reasonably likely to be taken down from app stores in China.

Interested DiDi Global investors have until September 7, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

