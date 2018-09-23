Didi Gregorius might be out for the season after tearing cartilage in his wrist

The play that sent the New York Yankees to the postseason may have also cost the team one of its best players. Shortstop Didi Gregorius tore cartilage in his wrist on his slide into home plate Saturday. There’s a chance the injury could keep him out for the rest of the season.

The injury occurred during the play that clinched the Yankees’ spot in the 2018 playoffs. With the game tied in the 11th inning, Aaron Hicks hit a double with Gregorius on first. Gregorius sprinted around the bases and slid headfirst into home plate, scoring the game-winning run and sending New York to the postseason.

Gregorius told reporters he felt fine Saturday night, but woke up with wrist pain Sunday. An MRI revealed the torn cartilage. Manager Aaron Boone said he was unsure whether Gregorius would be able to return this season.

Gregorius, however, remains optimistic. He believes he can play through the injury, which he described as a “small” tear.

The 28-year-old Gregorius has been one of the team’s best players in 2018. He’s hit .268/.336/.498, with 27 home runs, in 561 plate appearances. He’s also provided strong defense at short.

If Gregorius hopes to play through the issue, he won’t have much time to rest. The Yankees only have seven regular season games before the playoffs begin. With the Oakland Athletics just a game behind them for the top wild-card spot, every one of those games is important for New York.

