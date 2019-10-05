Didi Gregorius becomes first Yankees shortstop to pull off this grand postseason feat

The unstoppable force that is the New York Yankees offense has taken things to another level in the American League Division Series.

After crushing the Minnesota Twins in Game 1, the Yankees rolled again to a convincing 8-2 victory in Game 2 behind a seven-run third inning. The rally was highlighted by a monstrous swing of the bat from Didi Gregorius, who became the first Yankees shortstop to hit a grand slam in a postseason game.

No shade intended, Derek Jeter. Just truth.

DIDI SLAM!!!!!



YANKEES TAKE A 7-0 LEAD! Get up, New York!



📺LIVE on FS1 pic.twitter.com/npEZjMNwoP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 5, 2019

Gregorius knew it was gone off the bat. The only question was whether it would be fair or foul.

He seemed compelled to flip his bat, but decided to hold on, perhaps not knowing himself if that ball would stay inside the foul pole.

If ever there was a home run worth bat-flipping for though, this would be it. The grand slam was the Yankees’ 12th in postseason history, and their first since Robinson Cano hit one on Sept. 30, 2011.

Didi Gregorius with the 12th postseason grand slam in Yankees history.



No other franchise has more than 7 of those. — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) October 5, 2019

Twins starter Randy Dobnak recorded only six outs in his postseason debut. He was pulled after loading the bases to begin the third inning and charged with four earned runs. Reliever Tyler Duffey served up the most damaging hits, including Gleyber Torres’ RBI single and the Gregorius grand slam. He was also charged with four runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Yankees starter Masahiro cruised through three scoreless innings before allowing a single run in the fourth.

New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius motions as he crosses the plate after hitting a grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

