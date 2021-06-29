Didi flags IPO share price at top of range or above - source

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - Chinese ride hailing giant, Didi Global Inc, will price shares in its U.S initial public offering (IPO) at the top of the indicated range or above, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Didi is selling 288 million American Depository Shares (ADS) with a price range of $13 to $14 each.

At the top of the range, the IPO would raise $4.03 billion which would value Didi at $67.2 billion.

The source could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The final price of the shares is due to be set at the U.S market close on Tuesday, according to term sheets seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Yilei Sun in Beijing; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)