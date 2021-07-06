NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow LLP, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of investors in DiDi Global Inc (NYSE:DIDI) after China's internet regulator announced a cybersecurity review of the company.

Chinese regulators announced the investigation on July 2, 2021, just two days after DiDi held its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. DiDi shares fell more than 9% in premarket trading following the announcement.

If you currently own American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in DIDI, contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

(800) 321-0476

david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/654376/DIDI-ALERT-National-Law-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-Investigating-Claims-on-Behalf-of-DiDi-Shareholders-Following-Announcement-of-Chinese-Cybersecurity-Investigation



