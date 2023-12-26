Diddy's Twins and Their Five Siblings Don Matching Pajamas as They Celebrate Christmas Together

The family enjoyed a big get-together

The Combs Twins/Instagram Diddy and his kids on Christmas

Sean "Diddy" Combs is focused on family during Christmas.

The music mogul, 54, spent the holiday with his entire family. In a staircase photo, he smiles in a Santa hat in the middle of sons King, 25, Justin Dior, 29 and Quincy Taylor Brown, 32.

Daughters Love, 15 months, and twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James and daughter Chance, all 17, also pose together in the group shot, where they are joined by Chance's mom, Sarah Chapman, and Diddy's mom, Janice Combs.

"Feliz Navidad🎄❤️- The Combs Family," the twins captioned the photo, shared on their joint Instagram account.

The father of seven shared a video of his daughter joining him in the kitchen in late August. In his Instagram video, he showcased his cooking skills for the little one.

In the video, Diddy called himself "Chef Love" and his daughter "Baby Love" as she helped him make chicken, pasta and vegetables.

At the start of the summer, the proud dad shared a video of his daughter as she babbled alongside her mom. In the video, Love bounced along as she began to say "da da," leading the excited dad to celebrate her first words.

"Breaking news! Baby Love has just said her first words. She said! DA DA DA DA DA DA!!!!!!" he proudly wrote.



DIDDY /Instagram Diddy and his kids last fall

Last month, Combs spoke out for the first time to deny the mounting number of sexual assault claims he’s facing, as his fourth accuser in less than three weeks filed suit in New York.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he wrote in the statement, which was obtained by PEOPLE. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

The “Last Night” rapper was first sued by ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura for alleged rape, sex trafficking and domestic violence on Nov. 16. The two reached a settlement one day later — but shortly after, he was named in two more lawsuits.

In one, Combs was accused of drugging and raping a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal while she was a Syracuse University student in 1991. In the other, a Jane Doe claimed Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall raped her and a friend in New York City more than 30 years ago.

Read the original article on People.