Diddy's Daughter Love Adorably Gnaws on Lamb Chops as Mom Dana Praises 'Perfect Food for Teething Babies'

Love Sean Combs has a new favorite food!

The 11-month-old daughter of Sean "Diddy" Combs and Dana Tran adorably enjoys lamb chops in a new video shared by her mom, 28, on Instagram.

"Here Love is eating a lamb chop for the first time at 7 months," Dana says as the video shows the infant moving the lamb chop around her mouth. "She had one tooth so this was the perfect teether toy."

A similar scene then plays out, showing the little one enjoying a lamb chop present day. "Versus now, 11 months and eight teeth and she loves lamb chops!"

"Yummy Lamb chops loaded with immune-boosting zinc, protein, & a bunch of quality nutrients!" the caption of the joint post with Love's own Instagram reads. "A perfect food for teething baby!"

Earlier this month, Diddy, 53, shared video of Love lounging with him in the studio as he prepared for the release of The Love Album: Off the Grid, his first solo album since 2006’s Press Play.

"Studio break with @LoveSeanCombs 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨," he captioned the Instagram Reel, which showed Love enjoying a teether toy as she sat content in her dad's lap as new music played in the background.

Diddy is also dad to twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, and daughter Chance, 17. He is also father to sons King, 25, Justin Dior, 29, and Quincy Brown, 32.

The music producer was celebrated by all seven children on Father's Day in June, with the big brood coming together for family photos.

Diddy posed for some adorable photos with his youngest six children, which he shared in an Instagram post captioned, "HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!! LOVE! LOVE! LOVE 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨."



