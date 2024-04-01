Diddy Returns to Instagram After Home Raids with Easter Photo of Daughter Love — and Turns Off Comments

The music producer shares his youngest child with Dana Tran

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Sean "Diddy" Comb's daughter Love is celebrating Easter.

On Sunday, the music producer shared a series of photographs on Instagram of his 17-month-old daughter, whom he shares with Dana Tran.

"HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love 🩷," Diddy wrote in his caption.

In the photos, the mogul's youngest child could be seen posing in various colorful ensembles, including a floral dress she accessorized with a matching purse and pink coat, as well as a purple outfit that featured a tutu and plaid jacket.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Related: Diddy's Daughter Love Smiles in Sweet Matching Moana Costumes with Mom Dana Tran

Diddy's Easter post featuring his daughter was shared after two of the Bad Boy Records founder's properties were raided earlier in the week amid sex trafficking allegations.

Over the past several months, Combs has been accused of sexual assault and similar allegations by five people in separate lawsuits, with two including accusations of sex trafficking.

Following the raids of his properties, Combs' lawyer released a statement condemning the action.

"There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences," said attorney Aaron Dyer in a statement to PEOPLE. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," added Dyer.

Story continues

The statement concluded, "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."



If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.