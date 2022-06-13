Diddy to Receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards

Diddy has been an influential part of pop culture for more than 30 years, and now, he'll have the hardware to prove it.

The media mogul, 52, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, the network announced on Monday.

The award, which has previously gone to the likes of Whitney Houston, Prince and more, honors those "who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence," according to a press release.

Diddy (born Sean Combs) founded his record label Bad Boy in the early 1990s, and it's since gone on to become a hip-hop powerhouse, selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

In addition to releasing music of his own, the three-time Grammy winner also has a successful fashion line and in 2013 launched REVOLT Media & TV, the first Black-owned multi-platform cable music network.

Diddy also recently announced the launch of the R&B label LOVE Records, which will release its first album this summer in partnership with Motown Records.

"Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us," BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement. "His virtuosity is matched only by his range — from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy — Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy."

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, meanwhile, called Diddy "an incomparable culture force and creative visionary" in a statement, and noted that the award "further cements his undeniable influence on hip hop and pop culture."

Diddy is fresh off hosting and executive producing the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where his daughters Chance, 16, and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 15, were on hand to walk the red carpet in support of dad.

This year's BET Awards, hosted by Taraij P. Henson, will air live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on June 26.

Doja Cat has the most nominations heading into the night, with six, while Ari Lennox and Drake trail with four apiece.