Diddy — former human being, current 'frequency' — declares he'll do whatever he wants at Billboard Music Awards

Diddy, the millionaire mogul formerly known as Sean Combs — along with a handful of other monikers — was having a ball hosting the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The sometime rapper huffed and puff-daddied his way through an opening medley of his new song "Gotta Move On" and the perennial party-starter, 1997's "Mo Money, Mo Problems" featuring Teyana Taylor, Bryson Tiller, and Jack Harlow — proving that the man who once claimed he "can't stop, won't stop" ... had to stop.

And then things got weird.

Rejecting his title as "host" (and "vibe curator") of the Billboard Music Awards, Diddy instead declared that he was "not even a human being," having evolved past his human form and ascended to full-blown "frequency" status.

Known for his love of an alias, and the "frequency" with which he changes them, Diddy also coined himself "The Black Thunder," "The Chocolate Boy Wonder," "The Frequency Elevator," etc., etc., etc.

The Frequency Elevator went all the way to the penthouse when he announced that not only is he back in the studio, but that he would do whatever he wanted. That included dropping a (censored) N-bomb on live TV, having more wardrobe changes than a pop diva in concert, openly drinking, and bringing his butler on stage to proclaim his love for him.

It was a tour de force of truly having too much damn money.

Aside from all the stunts, of which there many, Diddy also took time to highlight two young women who were doing amazing work — social justice activist Tamika Mallory and Amariyanna Copeny, known as "Little Miss Flint" for her tireless efforts to bring awareness to the city's water crisis.

While his messaging may have been convoluted at times — particularly about midway through the event he stated he was "uncanceling the canceled" when speaking about Travis Scott and Morgan Whalen — Diddy routinely had the audience chant his prevailing message for the night: love.

Which, may or may not also be his legal name.

