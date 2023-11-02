Diddy Dressed Up as Batman for Halloween After Claiming Warner Bros. Banned Him From Being Joker

After reportedly being instructed by Warner Bros. last year to not dress up as the Joker, Diddy decided to go as Batman this year.

Diddy posted a video on Halloween explaining that he received emails from Warner Bros. after videos of his 2022 Joker costume went viral online. He had told the same story to Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earlier this week, saying “[Warner Bros.] said it broke their trademark, that I did it too good. I swear I have this letter. I swear to God. … From Warner Bros.”

In his post to social media on Halloween, Diddy waved the alleged legal papers in front of the camera and said, “You win. I’m not going to be the Joker this year.” The video then abruptly cuts off with a screen that says “Stay tuned.”

A representative for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Diddy is dressed as Batman from Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” franchise. He sits on top of the Batmobile as dramatic narration plays over the video. The video then cuts to a man’s office — seemingly a Hollywood executive with Oscars on his desk — as Batman barges in, demanding him to end the strike. The man is left unconscious and stripped of his clothing, covered by a sign reading “The strike is over! Love, The Darkest Knight.” The Joker — possibly portrayed by Diddy — is also seen in the video. The video ends with a clip of a newsstand, with The Gotham Times’ headline reading “The Darkest Knight Ends the Strike.”

Diddy also reposted a video of himself on X, walking down a crowded street while sporting his Batman costume. The day before Halloween, after Kimmel egged him on to dress as the Joker again, Diddy responded: “Warner Bros. lawyers, can you see me? … Tomorrow, watch what I do.”

