Diddy Announces First Solo Album in 17 Years with Trailer Featuring Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and More Stars

The rapper and mogul declares "R&B is alive" as he announces new project 'The Love Album: Off The Grid'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is back — with love.

On Tuesday, the rapper and mogul announced his first solo album in 17 years, The Love Album: Off the Grid, alongside a documentary-style trailer about its creation featuring superstars including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Mary J. Blige.

"I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off The Grid," Diddy, 53, wrote alongside the trailer on Instagram, announcing the project's Sept. 15 release date and declaring: "R&B is alive!"



Related: Diddy Posts Adorable Video with His 10-Month-Old Daughter: 'Cooking with LOVE'

Mindy Small/FilmMagic; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Lionel Hahn/Getty Diddy, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd

Clocking in at nearly four minutes, the album trailer finds the musician musing his career and personal life, seemingly teasing that the new record will explore such topics — especially those related to love — as the title suggests.

"Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life is, how stressful and treacherous this music industry is. Why would I just come back in here and have to do something that I don't have to do?" asks Diddy at one point in the clip. "My heart has been broken. I've still got that question of, like, 'Am I ever gonna love again?'"

Chronicled in the video is Diddy's recording process, as well as personal time with his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter and his youngest daughter, 10-month-old Love Sean Combs (whom he shares with Dana Tran). He's also seen hanging out with Yung Miami from City Girls, whom he's been romantically linked to since June 2022.

Kevin Winter/Getty Sean "Diddy" Combs

Related: Diddy's Seven Kids Celebrate Him on Father's Day: 'The Best Dad We Could Ever Ask For'

Appearing in video footage are fellow artists including Bieber, Blige, The Weeknd, Yung Miami, Swae Lee, Jozzy, French Montana, DJ Khaled, Teyana Taylor, 21 Savage and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. Some of the stars are seen in the studio with Diddy, leaving viewers to wonder if they're featured on the record.

Story continues

The Love Album: Off the Grid will mark Diddy's first solo album since 2006's Press Play, which spawned two top-10 hits in the United States: "Come to Me" featuring Nicole Scherzinger and "Last Night" featuring Keyshia Cole.

Since then, he's released three collaborative projects: Last Train to Paris as Diddy — Dirty Money with vocalists Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper in 2010, 11 11 with Guy Gerber in 2014 and MMM (Money Making Mitch) with The Family in 2015.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.