Did Zach LaVine prove he can fit into the Chicago Bulls’ new style of play?

Zach LaVine made a return to the floor for the Chicago Bulls in their recent win over the Charlotte Hornets, and the UCLA alum played well, fitting into their overall schema with a renewed focus on the defensive end of the court. The Bulls’ more egalitarian style of play that fueled their success in LaVine’s absence did not get upended by the usually score-first guard, but can that formula remain successful if LaVine takes on a larger role?

How will his return affect the play of point guard Coby White, who has excelled filling in for LaVine while he has recuperated? Will the team’s recent spate of good play take a hit as the ball club tries to rebalance not only their former starting floor general but also their starting center in Nikola Vucevic?

And who is most to blame for the Bulls’ struggles in light of what we have been seeing?

The hosts of the “Chicago Bulls Central” podcast recently weighed in on such questions in a mailbag episode — check it out above.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire