Did you know these countries also won their independence on August 15?

India isn't the only one celebrating on August 15 (Photograph, used here for represntational purposes only, courtesy: Luis Quintero/Pexels)

India isn’t the only country that won independence on August 15. Three countries, aside from India, celebrate their Independence Day on August 15. Technically, Pakistan also got independent on August 15 however the country celebrates it on August 14 since it was the day when the formal transfer of power took place.

Among the countries that celebrate Independence Day on August 15 are the two Koreas. Both North Korea and South Korea celebrate the day as National Liberation Day. This is the day when the Soviet and US forces helped liberate Korea from Japanese rule in 1945. In less than three years Korea was divided into North Korea and South Korea backed by the former USSR and USA respectively. While the two Koreas also celebrate National Foundation Day on September 9 (North) and October 3 (South) to commemorate the day when they were founded following the partition, the National Liberation Day is the only holiday that’s celebrated on the same day in both the countries.

Also celebrating Independence Day on August 15 is Republic of the Congo that won its independence in 1960 from France. This African country was earlier known as French Congo and then Middle Congo to differentiate it from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which was under Belgian rule and went by Belgian Congo and Zaire.

Contrary to popular perception, Liechtenstein and Bahrain do not celebrate their Independence Day on August 15. Liechtenstein does observe its National Day on August 15 whereas Bahrain celebrates it on August 16 even though it declared its independence from the British rule on August 15. Bahrain celebrates its National Day on December 16 so as to coincide with the day the late emir Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa ascended to the throne.