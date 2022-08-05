What did writer Neil Gaiman need to change for The Sandman comic to make it to Netflix? Everything

·6 min read
Tom Sturridge appears as Dream in Netflix's The Sandman. The show has taken decades to make its way to the screen, as its creator waited for a media landscape that could do it justice. ( Liam Daniel/Netflix - image credit)
Tom Sturridge appears as Dream in Netflix's The Sandman. The show has taken decades to make its way to the screen, as its creator waited for a media landscape that could do it justice. ( Liam Daniel/Netflix - image credit)

It's taken 35 years, a journey through development hell, a bidding war and more than a few nightmares, but writer Neil Gaiman reckons he's finally done the impossible. He's brought The Sandman to the screen, without ruining the story.

The comic, which he first outlined in 1987, had an original run through DC Comics from 1989 to 1996. Among those who read it, The Sandman has since gained a cult following as one of the most influential — and creative — works of literature to come out of the comics world.

But despite going on to spawn a Hugo Award-winning prequel, a whole universe of spinoffs so popular some are already turning into their own series, and millions of fans clamouring for an adaptation on TV or film, it never happened.

In an interview with CBC, creator Neil Gaiman said before now, it just wasn't possible to bring that story to screens. The Sandman follows the somewhat-titular character (most often called Dream, but also variously referred to as Morpheus, Lord Shaper, Kai-ckul and yes, Sandman) as he rules his domain — the land of dreams all living things go to when they sleep, and where everything ever dreamed up becomes real.

That puts virtually all fictional beings — and some real ones important enough to take on mythic status — firmly in Gaiman's reach. Reading The Sandman is like participating in humanity's greatest crossover episode: everyone from fellow DC superheroes, to ancient Egyptian gods, to Shakespeare, Lucifer, God, and Cain and Abel aid and abet the Lord of Dreams. Even Loki — the Norse god made famous most recently by his prominent role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — plays a part in the long plot the The Sandman books lay out.

WATCH | Neil Gaiman describes what needed to change for Sandman to reach TV: 

Gaiman himself spent decades shutting down attempts to bring his creation to the screen; there was just too much there for a traditional movie or TV show. With the genre-hopping between horror and fantasy (while also hitting everything in between), fantastical visuals made by some of the most influential artists in the medium (original Sandman artist Dean McKean even returned from retirement to design the show's credits) and a brooding, philosophical theme, for thirty years it proved too difficult for any writer to tackle.

And when they tried anyway?

"All that happens is you break your heart trying to figure out how to create a plot that will actually be Sandman," he said.

It wasn't until the way we make, and watch, TV series was reinvented, that Gaiman actually considered The Sandman could work outside of a comic book.

"I think it's that thing where something that was an enormous bug suddenly became a feature," he said. Even a decade ago, a two-hour movie was seen as the place for big-budget story telling — and TV shows were locked into a rigid 21- or 42-minute frame. Streaming has opened that up.

"The times have changed and, suddenly, the idea that you have a 3,000-page story that could be turned into 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 hours of quality television — it turns into something that's actually an enormous feature and a wonderful thing."

The final product, which launched on Netflix today, only scratches the surface of the source material (for fans of the comic, the first season reaches as far as the "Doll's House" arc in issues #9-16) but still manages to introduce a fair amount of the world and its characters.

WATCH | Sandman's Tom Sturridge and Vivienne Acheampong explain what makes Dream and Lucienne tick:

That of course includes Dream himself, played by English actor Tom Sturridge, who was presented with another problem central to the story. How do you play a character who isn't even human, who walks through the comics with complete detachment from living things, as someone audiences actually care about?

"I think he is emotional, but I think by necessity he has to withhold that emotion," Sturridge said.

The show is as much about the supporting characters as it is about Dream — and sometimes, more about them.

Wide cast of characters

Vanesu Samunyai plays Rose Walker, a major player in the "Doll's House" arc — her first ever credited role. She said she earned the part after years of auditions, and just before she gave up on acting altogether.

Her casting was part of a number of changes from the comic that brought some fans up in arms — and saw Gaiman fighting back.

Having Samunyai, who is Black, play Walker changes the character, who was white in the comics. It also has a ripple effect on various members of her family — also important figures in the story, who are similarly played by Black actors.

WATCH | 'I have never seen anything like this before': Stephen Fry and Vanesu Samunyai on Sandman

That's not the end of the changes the Sandman team made. Lucifer, an important antagonist early on, was mostly drawn to appear more typically masculine in the comics — though that isn't the case earlier on in Gaiman's books.

In the Netflix series, Game of Throne's actress Gwendoline Christie takes on the role of Lucifer — something she didn't see as a problem in the nuanced world of Gaiman's Sandman.

"There is no gender involved whatsoever, because Lucifer isn't human," Christie said. "Lucifer was an angel, so that didn't bother me at all."

Updates, anger and a Twitter war

Elsewhere, the canonically non-binary character Desire — another of Dream's siblings — is played by non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park. Dream's sister Death — arguably as, or more, beloved by fans than her brother — is played by Black actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste. As she was originally drawn as a white woman, Gaiman has been forced to defend the choice after some fans posted angry comments over her casting.

For her part, Baptiste said she's excited to show a different portrayal of Death, who's so often depicted as the Grim Reaper in modern media.

"I think people will find great surprise and great comfort in seeing this character who is caring and nurturing and maternal," she said.

"I give zero f–ks about people who don't understand/ haven't read Sandman whining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn't white enough," Gaiman tweeted last year, after the cast list was made public. "Watch the show, make up your minds."

DC Comics, Netflix
DC Comics, Netflix

And finally, the only character Gaiman said the team "intentionally gender-swapped" is Lucienne — known as Lucien in the books.

Like her castmates, actress Vivienne Acheampong didn't see much of a problem with the change — it's just another  aspect of Gaiman's take on the superhero genre, that feels considerably more complex than other offerings in the mainstream.

"All of [Gaiman's] characters are just so rich, and the essence of that character is there," Acheampong said. "It's embodied in a different way [than] is on the page or maybe some people have imagined. But the essence of this being… has not changed, that is still there and very much present and what I want to portray."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Sarah Mitton's shot put title highlights Canada's 5-gold day at Commonwealth Games

    Sarah Mitton's gold medal in women's shot put on Wednesday highlighted Canada's five-gold medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Wednesday. The Brooklyn, N.S., native, managed a 19.03-metre throw to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd by just 0.05. New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche grabbed the bronze medal. "The goal from the beginning was to go out and win it, and we achieved it, though not the way we expected," said Mitton. "The competition started out really rough and I

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Marathon by the Sea has 'run its course,' says director

    The Marathon by the Sea in Saint John reached the finish line Sunday after close to three decades. Mike Doyle, the event's founder and executive director, said there has been a drop in runners, volunteers and sponsors in the last few years, which is why it is wrapping up. "I'm disappointed but eventually you have to ask if it's worth the extra strain it puts on a person to keep it developing," said Doyle. About 600 runners participated in this year's race weekend ending Sunday. It used to attrac

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • D.C. United stuns Orlando City 2-1 in Rooney's debut

    WASHINGTON (AP) — New D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney didn't have to wait long to earn his first victory. Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas scored goals during second-half stoppage time and D.C. United stunned Orlando City 2-1 on Sunday in Rooney's debut. Rooney was hired on July 12 but had to watch United’s last three matches while waiting for his work visa to be approved. The 36-year-old English national, played in D.C. from 2018-19. Júnior Urso scored in the 9th minute to give Orlando City (

  • Blue Jays trade grades: Rating Toronto's deadline deals

    The Blue Jays added to their roster with three deals at the trade deadline. Here's how we rate them.

  • Despite his public beliefs, Browns QB Deshaun Watson has plenty to be regretful about

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. So now we know just how committed the NFL is to seeing Deshaun Watson endure stiffer discipline than the six-game suspension an independent arbitrator issued after passing judgment on the star quarterback's repeated, unwanted sexual advances toward massage therapists. On Wednesday, the league announced it would move to suspend Watson — whose $230 million U