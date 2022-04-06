Who did what in the wake of the Paris killings?

After last week's striking reconstitution in sounds and images of the Bataclan massacre, the Paris special criminal court has moved on to consider the post-attack activities of the sole surviving perpetrator and his alleged accomplices.

This week's hearings have focused on the hours and days after the 13 November attacks.

Police investigations

What have police investigations in France and Belgium revealed of the behaviour of would-be attacker Salah Abdeslam, before and after he abandoned his explosive vest in a southern suburb of the French capital?

What were the conditions of his return to Brussels?

And what of the café terrace killers, Abdelhamid Abaaoud and Chakib Akrouh, themselves killed by anti-terrorist police in Paris four days after the attacks?

Several of the 14 accused are crucially concerned by the answers to those questions.

Yassine Atar and Mohamed Bakkali are both suspected of having been in phone contact or even of having met attacks coordinator Khalid El Bakraoui in the wake of the Paris killings.

Mohammed Amri and Hamza Attou are implicated in helping Salah Abdeslam return to Belgium.

Ali Oulkadi is suspected of having helped Abdeslam avoid arrest.

The defence teams have spent the week so far attempting to undermine the suppositions made by Belgian investigators, notably on the basis of evidence of mobile phone activity.

End of the trial tunnel?

For the first time since the Paris 2015 attacks trial opened last September, the provisional calendar sent out last weekend suggests that the end is in sight.

According to the latest timetable established by the special criminal court, the prosecution could give its final summing up in the first week in June, leaving the rest of that month free for the defence to make their concluding pleas.

A verdict might then be handed down at or before the end of June.

The sole complicating factor is the need to accommodate the dozens, perhaps hundreds, of civil witness . . . survivors, the families and friends of victims . . . who still wish to testify. The court has scheduled the month of May to allow them to be heard, but there is no guarantee that four weeks will be sufficient.

The trial continues.