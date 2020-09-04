Did The Underlying Business Drive Freshpet's (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lovely 850% Share Price Gain?

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) share price has soared 850% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 36% gain in the last three months.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Given that Freshpet only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 5 years Freshpet saw its revenue grow at 19% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 57%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Freshpet, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Freshpet stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Freshpet shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 118% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 57%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Freshpet you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

