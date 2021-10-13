Did Twitter Just Take a Dig at Facebook, Instagram With This 'Red Flag' Tweet?

For different people, Twitter is used in different ways. While the most common term used to describe the social media platform is a ‘microblogging site.’ But how many people actually use the 280-character length for (micro)blogger? Twitter is best known for people posting their opinions on the platform, the jokes and memes on a trend that find their way there, and for finding resources, which we best saw amplified during times of Covid-19. Twitter is a social media platform, but for a large chunk of the world, it’s the ‘secondary’ platform they use after Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp. For a certain section of users too, Twitter is the place to be only when the other applications are down.

Twitter, the official handle which often puts out tweets in jest, late on Tuesday night put out a red flag tweet. “I’m not on Twitter” was the red flag.

“I’m not on Twitter” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Twitter (@Twitter) October 12, 2021

Some of the replies they got were about the one thing people have been wanting since the inception of Twitter – an edit button.

“An edit button isn’t needed” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) October 13, 2021

And some more on how Twitter isn’t a common platform.

we save those for "I've never heard of Twitter" — Twitter (@Twitter) October 12, 2021

While the tweet was obviously in jest – it also looked like a subtle dig at the other social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp which just last week underwent a global outage. WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram all simultaneously went down across the world, for over six hours. Facebook along with its Instagram and WhatsApp services returned online in India in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a massive and lengthy outage. Facebook has not communicated on the possible cause of the outage, but cyber security experts noted they had found signs that online routes that lead people to the social giant were disrupted. Facebook’s family of apps essentially “disappeared” from the internet for several hours after a traffic routing problem that made the sites unreachable by users, according to Cloudflare, a website security company. While the family of Facebook-owned apps scrambled to get back on the Internet yesterday, Twitter was having a moment and clearly enjoying the attention.

Back then too, Twitter had a dig, with a simple “hello literally everyone” tweet from its official handle nearly an hour after the global outage, which garnered 2.9 million likes and started an amusing conversation among the biggest brands in the world.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

While the platforms and its representatives, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, took to Twitter to tell people their services would soon be resumed, memes on the Facebook founder had already started going up – taking over what was left of the Internet.

