TNT uses different first half feed for Champions League final broadcast due to 'audio issues'

The American television broadcast of the Champions League final appeared to switch feeds. (Getty)

Well this is something you don’t hear every day.

TNT’s broadcast of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham switched feeds at halftime, and the reason, according to Turner Sports, was because the feed they intended to use initially wasn’t working properly.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We had audio issues during the first half of the match,” a Turner Sports spokesperson said in a statement to Yahoo Sports. “Our intention was always to take the world feed, which we applied at halftime.”

The first half was called by Darren Fletcher and Steve McManaman, who work for United Kingdom-based BT Sport. When the halftime show was over, however, fans heard the voices of Tony Jones and David Pleat on the international version of the broadcast.

Turner Sports, which owns Bleacher Report and is the American television rights holder to the Champions League, and has used various international-based combinations for calling the games this season.

Turner was even fortunate to make it through the first half without issues on the BT Sport feed, which left some fans unhappy with their viewing experiences.

More from Yahoo Sports: