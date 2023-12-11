They did it! By thumping the Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys achieve this ‘historical’ mark | Opinion

The Dallas Cowboys’ march to a third-consecutive 10-win season has been the equivalent of driving across Interstate 30 at rush hour in quarantine-level traffic.

For a third consecutive season the Cowboys have reached double digit wins, only this season most of their obstacles have been as tall as the yellow line on a highway.

On Sunday night, the Cowboys toyed around with what was their biggest obstacle to date: the Philadelphia Eagles, whom the Cowboys treated like roadkill.

The Cowboys easily handled the Eagles in a 33-13 win. This was the most impressive win of the season for the Cowboys, which when you consider their opponents leaves them vulnerable to deserved scrutiny.

The Cowboys have now won 10 games for a third consecutive season for the first time since 1994-96. Something happened in that three-year stretch that you old timers out there may remember without the aid of the Google machine (a Super Bowl).

The Cowboys are tied with the Eagles for first place in the NFC East; that’s great, right up until that moment you remember the Cowboys should actually be in first place.

The Cowboys’ loss against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 is the ugly Christmas sweater that never seems to go back into the holiday closet until April. That loss may ultimately be the reason why the Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round in Santa Clara, Calif. in January.

The Cardinals were horrible then, and are worse now. That little detail doesn’t make them different than most of the Cowboys’ opponents, other than the Eagles.

The Cowboys’ win on Sunday night is their only win against a team that currently has a winning record.

To win 10 games against a slate of nothing but losers is hard work. Winning the game is the easy part; it’s the statistical chance that as of December 11 all but one of the Cowboys’ 10 wins are against opponents that are sub .500.

Nine of the Cowboys’ 10 wins have come against opponents that are currently a combined 38-77 (.330). The only team in that group that may make the playoffs is the L.A. Rams, who are 6-7.

The schedule, thus far, looks like something an SEC school would approve.

Unlike an SEC “school,” however, the Cowboys can’t set their schedule 50 years in advance. They can’t pay an Appalachian State $1.5 million to come to AT&T Stadium, although the Washington Commanders do look like a decent little FCS team.

The Cowboys can only play who is on the schedule, and for the ninth time this season they turned their game into a phone-scroll fest.

Sunday night’s win against Philly is the ninth time this season the Cowboys defeated a team by 20 or more points. That is hard to do in an NFL game that is supposed to come down ‘til the final few minutes of the fourth quarter.

Against Philly, the Cowboys scored 24 first-half points and led at the break by 18 points. Eagles vs. Cowboys II was no more exciting than Cowboys vs. Giants, Cowboys vs. Jets, or Cowboys vs. Commanders.

Watching the Cowboys kick around Jalen Hurts and the Eagles was only difficult to digest if you remember how close the Cowboys came to winning at Philly on Nov. 5.

The Cowboys made none of the mistakes on Sunday night that they made in Philadelphia, when they lost by five points.

The Cowboys have now won 15 straight games at home, the longest streak in the NFL.

They Cowboys are 10-3 for a few reasons.

No. 1 This is a good team.

No. 2 Their schedule is loaded with losers.