Did the Eagles draft QB Jalen Hurts because of coronavirus?

Everyone is trying to figure out exactly why the Philadelphia Eagles used a second-round pick on Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, and there was a doozy of an explanation offered on Saturday morning.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, teams are worried about their starting quarterback catching coronavirus during the season. Therefore, they want to make sure they’re set at backup quarterback.

So, to follow that logic, the Eagles passed on other pressing needs with a valuable second-round pick just in case Carson Wentz comes down with COVID-19 in the fall.

Without any question, these are strange times. Maybe the Eagles will look smart for this move down the line.

But that possible reason for picking Hurts is something nobody expected to hear.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) was a controversial pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.

