Did the coronavirus cost Trump reelection?

What’s happening

The coronavirus pandemic changed nearly everything about the 2020 election. Fears about the safety of in-person voting led to unprecedented use of mail-in ballots. Candidates were forced to suspend on-the-ground campaigning for months. Instead of the result being announced on election night, the race wasn’t called in Joe Biden’s favor for several days.

Heading into Election Day, it looked like the pandemic might have also altered the outcome of the presidential race. “Before the plague came in, I had it made,” President Trump told a crowd of supporters in late October.

Polling from early 2020 suggests that Trump’s reelection was far from a sure thing. But the pandemic did appear to deal a major blow to his chances. A majority of voters disapproved of his administration’s response, which was often defined by logistical failures, misinformation and opposition to science. The economy, likely Trump’s greatest political strength before the pandemic, suffered a major collapse as businesses across the country were shuttered and unemployment skyrocketed. The president himself and members of his inner circle were infected just one month before the election.

Polls suggested Biden would win in a landslide that would also carry Democrats to major down-ballot wins. Of all the historic events in Trump’s incredibly eventful presidency — the Russia investigation, impeachment, massive racial protests — the pandemic seemed to be the main thing hurting Trump’s odds. But Trump didn’t lose in a landslide. Biden won by securing narrow victories in a handful of decisive states. The predicted “blue wave” didn’t happen. In the end, the impact the pandemic had on the final outcome is far from obvious.

Why there’s debate

One thing that is certain is that the election was not the widespread rejection of Trump’s pandemic response that many of his critics predicted it would be. Over the course of the pandemic, which has caused more than 240,000 deaths in the U.S. so far, Trump’s approval rating remained essentially unchanged. It’s possible that voters had already made up their minds about him three years into his presidency. The issue also became so politically polarized that criticisms of Trump’s actions might have fallen on deaf ears. The president’s optimistic forecasts about the course of the pandemic and criticism of lockdown orders may also have resonated with weary voters after many months of restrictions, some argue.

While the coronavirus may not have been disqualifying, it might still have cost Trump the election, others argue. Trump may have cruised to reelection on the back of a booming economy had the pandemic not derailed things. Even if the virus only caused a small percentage of voters to turn against him, that may have been enough to flip a race in which Biden won several key states by a small margin.

Another group makes the case that the pandemic actually benefited Trump and hurt Biden. The Trump campaign’s decision to flout scientific advice by holding large rallies, at a time when Biden’s in-person campaigning was extremely limited, may have given the president an enthusiasm advantage in the late stages of the race. Biden’s message of “listening to science” may also have turned away some voters who feared the economic impact of more lockdowns.

What’s next

While the Nov. 3 election is done, the coronavirus pandemic is far from over. Case numbers are surging across the U.S., and experts are issuing dire warnings about the risks facing the country over the next few months.

Perspectives

Trump would have won if not for the pandemic

“What if the pandemic hadn’t happened? Where would we be now? I think Donald Trump might have clearly won. Even if the U.S. economy wasn’t exactly singing as 2020 dawned, it was doing well enough. Unemployment was extraordinarily low. The Dow was motoring. A lot of people felt good about their prospects.” — James Moore, Independent (United Kingdom)

The country is too polarized for even the pandemic to change voters’ minds

“Political polarization is altering how voters perceive the economy. Throughout Trump’s tenure, Democrats never wavered in their disdain for him and his economic management. Republicans never wavered in their support. His approval and disapproval ratings were freakishly steady. Even a colossal recession and a pandemic could not change that.” — Annie Lowry, Atlantic

