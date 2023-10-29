How did Texas Rangers Jose Leclerc bounce back after his heartbreaking ALCS blown save?

It was tough for Texas Rangers closer Jose Leclerc to come back after a blown save in the American League Championship series put his team on the brink of playoff elimination.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hit a three-run home run off Leclerc in the top of the ninth inning of Game 5 that cost Texas the game and allowed Houston to go up 3 games to 2 in the best of seven series.

While making, “no excuses,” after the loss, Leclerc admitted Saturday it was difficult to come back from the mistake.

“But then Bruce Bochy had the confidence and trust in me in the next game, so I think that just helped me put it in the past,” Leclerc said speaking through an interpreter before Saturday’s World Series game 2 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Leclerc has been back to his lights out playoff self since the ALCS game 5 blown save. He played a pivotal role in Friday’s World Series 6-5 opening win, pitching two scoreless innings and picking up the win when Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia’s hit the game-winning walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th.

The Rangers didn’t need to use Leclerc in Saturday’s 9-1 Game 2 loss. After the Diamonbacks broke open Game 2 in the eighth inning.

Before the game, Bochy didn’t rule out using his closer before the game.

The pitchers usually play toss ahead of the game, and then tell the coaching staff whether they’re good to pitch, Bochy said in a pre-game press conference Saturday.

“He may say he’s good to go, and he’ll be honest with us here,” Bochy said.

Leclerc told reporters he would be able to pitch if needed, saying he didn’t throw that many pitches in his two innings of work Friday.

“I’m 100% good to pitch today, so whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it,” Leclerc said switching to English.