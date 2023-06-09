How did TCU beat Indiana State to win Super Regional opener and extend win streak to 10?

TC freshman pitcher Kole Klecker threw seven shutout innings in the biggest game of his collegiate career in TCU’s 4-1 win against Indiana State on Friday in the best-of-three Super Regional series-opening game.

Pitching Dominance

Klecker dominated from the opening pitch, allowing three hits, no runs and one walk while notching a career-high nine strikeouts.

TCU’s relief pitcher Luke Savage finished the game allowing one hit, a ninth-inning solo home run, in two innings of relief.

Sycamores Bats go quiet

Indiana State struggled from behind the plate in clutch opportunities going 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and two outs. Until Keegan Watson hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, the Sycamores were on pace for their first shutout loss of the season.

Turning Point

The game was scorless heading into the top of the third when Austin Davis’ solo home run opened the scoring. Three batters later Cole Fontenelle hit a two-run home run to put TCU up 3-0.

TCU added another run until a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning.

TCU and Indiana State play in the second game of their Super Regional series at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Lupton Stadium.