Did the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Finale Really Have to Kill Off That Character?!

Kevin Fallon
·7 min read
Courtesy of Netflix
Courtesy of Netflix

I finally finished running up that hill, and I am tired.

Watching Stranger Things is an exercise in torment. The show is good. There are legitimately thrilling sequences and plot ideas rooted in deep character relationships that you cling to along the ride. But did that ride have to take 12 hours?

At one point while watching the final episode of Season 4, I paused and thought that surely this must be the end. There were over 90 minutes left. (Episode 9 clocked in at 2 hours and 30 minutes.)

Later, after what seemed like an eternity, there was another point where it felt like surely that had to have been the last scene. A gorgeous, emotional sequence that brought closure to nearly every storyline—save for one that it made sense to keep a cliffhanger until the next season—had just happened, and the screen faded to black. But then it faded back to color again and I looked and saw that there was still 35 minutes to go.

It’s not a logical experience and I don’t understand the goal here: A person shouldn’t think a TV show is good but also spend the entire time watching it hoping for it to end soon, and being annoyed when it doesn’t.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 4 of Stranger Things.)

The splintered storylines and separation of the cast across the globe and alternate dimensions, a creative decision that made the first seven episodes of the season (as in first 8+ hours) such a slog, finally paid off.

Is ‘Stranger Things’ Leading Up to a Big Gay Surprise With Will Byers?

Yes, there were still so many storylines and random character groupings that by the time one of them was revisited you totally forgot those characters were even in the show, let alone what they were doing. Each time we flashed back to the Mike, Will, Jonathan, and Stoned Guy Who Delivers Pizza (if they gave him a name, I missed it) quartet, it was a genuine shock to be reminded that they still existed. Never mind trying to remember why they’re driving across the country.

But there was finally rousing gratification to what had, over the course of more than 10 hours, seemed like pointless creative larks. Joyce and Murray’s buddy-comedy trip to Russia and Hopper’s whole storyline there—the biggest drag of the season until the finale—delivered a handful of great action scenes and the emotional reunion. Joyce and Hopper kissed! I cheered! I wanted to see them bone! Stranger Things: If you think it is OK for me to watch children be massacred—multiple times!—and random characters have their limbs cracked and twisted, then you can show me Hopper boning Joyce.

Millie Bobby Brown does the best acting of her career in this episode, and her showdown with Papa made up for how annoying it was to have her cordoned off in her own little show most of the season. The scene where she forces the helicopter that’s shooting at her to crash in the desert is stunning. It’s one of my favorite shots of the year.

The trio of Steve, Robin, and Nancy really works—the Golden Rule of this show is that Joe Keery as Steve will have chemistry with anybody—which is why it was such a bummer to not be able to see any of their scenes together, which amounts to about an hour and a half of the final two episodes. I get that the Upside Down has to be dark, but does it have to be that dark? I made the foolish mistake of watching these episodes in the daytime and the sun had the audacity to shine light into my apartment, rendering those scenes entirely black on my screen.

One could argue that the benefit of stretching these episode running times so long and the trade off to so much plot stalling is that you get to spend more time fleshing out characters and deepening their relationships.

That doesn’t work when the core relationships of the show are separated for 90 percent of a 12-hour season. That doesn’t work when the characters you’ve taken great care to set up in a certain way are treated narratively in a manner that feels like an act of betrayal to the audience. And that doesn’t work when your show isn’t about the characters anymore. As critic Emily St. James wrote on Twitter, the core that originally provided the foundation of Stranger Things was the friendship between the four young boys, but they “are kind of vestigial organs at this point, as the mythology becomes more of the series’ focus.”

By the 14th monologue a character gives explaining an exhausting new discovery they’ve made about Vecna, the Upside Down, and how the gates are going to open all over Hawkins, it’s clear that setting up this universe so that the final season could feature some grand battle of good versus evil has replaced the human intimacy that initially was the show’s hook.

What was good about the season, specifically these last episodes, was magnificent—especially the major action set pieces in the finale. When in its sweet spot, what it means to struggle through the emotional trauma of being a teenager while shouldering the burden of saving the world really lands. The ambition, some could argue over-ambition, of Stranger Things wouldn’t work if that didn’t feel so rooted in humanity.

But what was frustrating was also hard to shake—and not just the length.

I don’t quite understand what they’ve done to the character of Will Byers, who used to be the pivotal focal point of the series and now seems to just exist. He’s literally in the back seat of the plot.

Yes, he had two emotional scenes in the finale, but I feel like they may not have landed in the way that the series expects. If you’re extremely online and know there are internet theories that Will is gay, these scenes are incredibly heartbreaking. If you are a normal person watching this series, which has done very little in the way of character development and has danced around this coming-out arc like Gene Kelly when he sees a street lamp in a rainstorm, you’re likely just wondering why in the hell this guy keeps randomly crying.

And then there’s the fate that befell Eddie, the new breakout character of the season and, it turns out, its sacrificial lamb. Especially thanks to Joseph Quinn’s performance, the character that at first seemed like he was going to be a cringe-inducing ‘80s pop-culture stereotype, a relic that the show typically avoids leaning into, evolved into something much more.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in <em>Stranger Things</em></p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy of Netflix</div>

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things

Courtesy of Netflix

There ended up being a lot of depth. When he was accused of being a satanist and a murderer, he never self-victimized. He was cajoled into camaraderie when he would have likely preferred to be alone. He banded together to fight. He cared. And, most touchingly, he transformed the guilt over his presumed cowardice into heroics in the end.

To do all of that, and then just kill him in the end? What if he got to be the hero, and lived? What if he got to avenge his name? What if his budding friendship with Dustin, which was played so beautifully by Gaten Matarazzo in a tear-jerking finale scene, could continue to grow?

It felt like a cop out to kill him off—a rare case of Stranger Things not just paying homage to the films of the ‘80s, but replicating one of its laziest clichés.

I think the finale should have ended before the flash-forward to two days after the “earthquake” ravaged Hawkins. I think Eddie should have lived. I think Will should just be gay-as-hell already. But I also think that, as much as I was ready to quit this show, those final two episodes featured enough spectacular storytelling to make me want to see it through to the end next season. I made a deal with God, it turns out. Gotta keep running up that hill.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ashley Graham Dismisses the Idea of Work-Life Balance and Chooses 'Joy and Laughter' Instead

    The mom of three gets real about how laughter is the best medicine in her home

  • 4 bound bodieds found in burned-out helicopter in Mexico

    The bound bodies of four people were found Friday in the burned-out wreckage of a helicopter in Mexico’s Gulf coast Hustaeca region, along with signs indicating they were killed by a drug gang, authorities said. Prosecutors in the northern state of San Luis Potosi said the private helicopter was normally used to transport tourists. In early June, authorities in San Luis Potosi found the bodies of seven men dumped on a road in a nearby part of the Huasteca region, in the township of Aquismon.

  • Here's the actual body count for the Stranger Things season 4 finale

    A look at who survives and who does not in season 4, Volume 2.

  • Adele ‘thrilled’ to be back in UK for first public performance in five years

    The pop superstar, 34, delivered a dazzling headline set at BST Hyde Park festival in London on Friday.

  • Woman shot, killed while pushing baby stroller in NYC

    STORY: The victim was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center, where she died of her wounds. Her child was unharmed, police said.At a press conference near the scene in the Upper East side of Manhattan, New York's mayor, Eric Adams, appealed for help in finding the shooter."We are going to find the person who is guilty of this horrific crime. We are going to find him and bring him to justice," Adams said.The NYPD said on Twitter that residents should avoid the area due to an investigation.The woman was shot once in the head by a gunman, dressed all in black, who approached her from behind.No suspects had been taken into custody as of Wednesday night.The shooting marks the latest in a string of attacks, some of them seemingly random, on the streets and subways of New York that have left residents on edge.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Grichuk, Diaz homer, Rockies rough up Kershaw, Dodgers 7-4

    DENVER (AP) — Randall Grichuk and Elias Diaz homered and the Colorado Rockies continued their Coors Field mastery of Clayton Kershaw with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. The Rockies roughed up Kershaw for six runs and nine hits in four innings, his shortest outing in Colorado since he gave up five runs in three innings in his first career start there on July 22, 2008. “I thought we did a good job of recognizing balls and strikes — being ready to hit but laying off th

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Malik Monk, Gary Harris both address Raptors needs off bench

    Malik Monk has a unique scoring craft while Gary Harris is the all-around player with shooting upside the Raptors could use off their bench. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.