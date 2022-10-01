When Did I Stop Prioritizing Finding a Partner?

Annie Lord
·6 min read

“Let’s do something next week?” he asked me at the end of the date and, when I said yes, I meant it. But, when he texted me the following Monday to find out when I was free, we quickly reached a deadlock. 

“I’m around Thursday?” I told him. “I can’t do Thursday but I’m around Friday?” he replied. Then, I said: “I can’t do Friday, but I can do Sunday?” And we kept going round and round like this until we realized: I was busy whenever he was free.

A few days later, I was talking to my mom on the phone. I told her about my scheduling difficulties, and she sighed in a way that let me know she thought my priorities were in the wrong place. “In my day, people would do pretty much anything to go on a date,” she said, and then paused for a moment because she could tell she was annoying me. “But then people weren’t as social back then. In the ’70s, pubs shut at 10.30pm. People would have a couple of after-work drinks and then go home.” 

It’s weird to think about—the fact that people used to say, “I’ll come for one drink,” and actually mean it. Things are so different now; our priorities have shifted. Of course, we’re still force-fed the idea that love is the goal of life, alongside buying a house, having kids, a flat stomach, and a Dyson Airwrap. At parties, family members come over and rub your arm and say, “We need to find a nice man for you.” But I don’t think many of us still believe that’s the answer. What feels like a million books—including my own—now end with the idea that the main love story is actually the one you share with your friends rather than a romantic partner. Or as Charlotte suggests to the rest of the girls in Sex and the City: “Maybe we could be each other’s soulmates? And then we could let men be just these great nice guys to have fun with.” Our careers are more important to us than ever. And, when we’re not working, there’s this pressure to make the most of every minute of our social lives—especially those of us who live in cities. Scrolling online, I often find myself feeling guilty that I’m not doing it all. Why didn’t I make it to the exhibition with the room filled with tennis balls? How soon can I get a table at the restaurant doing Spanish and Japanese tapas? Getting married and moving to a pretty suburb might once have been viewed as “winning” but that doesn’t feel like the case anymore. The good life is the one where you’re untethered. 

I’m certainly that. I was out with a friend the other week and he asked what I’d done the night before and I told him about the restaurant where I had dinner, the book launch I went to after that, and the gig where I ended the night. He got his phone out and showed me a viral TikTok of this trendy guy in a crop top called Codey James talking through his weekend. “I biked over to East Village to Mud to get brunch with my co-workers, they have a really dope open space, was decently buzzed, so headed to Maiden Lane on Avenue B which might be one of my favorite spots, and then started heading over to Bushwick to my friend Zetia’s pop-up, the vibes were 10/10. Later Ali and I went to Jeff’s house party and then he took us to Playhouse in West Village…” It carries on and on through more brunches, friends, tattoos, launches, barbecues. The top comment reads, “I’m exhausted watching this.” 

I told my friend to shut up, but he was right, I did sound like that. In fact, a lot of people I know do too. I love socializing, and of course that’s not a bad thing, but I do sometimes wonder if I focus on it as a way of avoiding something else, namely romantic love and all the ways it can hurt me. Fear of that pain is something bell hooks talks about in All About Love. “Youth culture today is cynical about love,” she writes. “And that cynicism has come from their pervasive feeling that love cannot be found.” She quotes Harold Kushner: “I am afraid that we may be raising a generation of young people who will grow up afraid to love, afraid to give themselves completely to another person, because they will have seen how much it hurts to take the risk of loving and have it not work out. I am afraid that they will grow up looking for intimacy without risk, for pleasure without significant emotional investment. They will be so fearful of the pain of disappointment that they will forgo the possibilities of love and joy.”

I’ve said it before, but love is really hard now. Dating in 2022 means risking lots of pain and disappointment. I’ve been hurt before, so much that I cried until it looked as if I’d had an allergic reaction. I’ve also bent myself around a man to the point that, by the end, I didn’t quite recognize my own shape. Which means, when it comes to going on a second date with that guy I met the other week, I am scared—despite the good first date—of what I’d be risking to meet him again. I’m scared that by pushing open my schedule, and making space for another person, I’d lose out on so much else: my friends, my relationship with myself.

Nowadays, for many people I know, love is the last priority. The idea of putting a relationship over your friend or career is presented like the craziest thing you could ever do. “Don’t do that for a man!” friends say because now you must do everything for yourself. And that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve finally found myself again. But what if doing something for a man is doing something for yourself? On the date we laughed so much my jaw ached, and when the pub shut, we hatched a plan to drink a final can on a bench because I wasn’t ready to go home yet. Maybe I should make room for him, knowing that I now know myself enough not to change shape?

We plan to see each other on Thursday… Although it does mean squeezing him in between a dinner and a weekend at a festival. I’ve made a promise to myself to make fewer plans the week after. It’s all a bit much. 

This column originally ran in British Vogue.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

Latest Stories

  • Stories that made us smile this week

    STORY: Stories that made us smile1// ‘’Hi guys!”’Lebanon’s two-year-old chef took TikTok by storm‘Chef Popo’ and his mom have over one million followers on the platform(Cybele el Haddad, Liam el Haddad’s mother)"I put on the camera and he started talking to the camera. I was surprised because I didn't expect him to be that cute and friendly on camera. Surely, he is a baby, all babies are cute, but him standing, talking and explaining how the recipe works, this is a skill he has that not everyone has, and this is what also made our content successful."2//Portuguese soccer legend Luis Figo played a ‘zero gravity’ matchand scored a goal in the Guinness World Record-setting game played at 20,230 feet3//This is the world’s tallest catIt holds the Guinness World Record, measuring 47.83 cm (18.8 inches)4//88-year-old Ibrahim Kalesic showcased his fitness regime(Ibrahim Kalesic, Skydiver)"I am officially the oldest active skydiver in Europe. My wish is to jump for another 10 years to set a Guinness World record."Location: Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina"Many are surprised that at my age, 88, I jump. It's a sensation. Wherever I go, they gladly welcome me."

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after walk-off win vs. Yankees: 'This is my house'

    Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let everyone know how he felt after he walked-off the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Monday.

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role