How did the stock market hit a record amid COVID-19 fueled recession? Here's what experts say about the rebound

Stephanie Schill, a married mother of two, was worried about her retirement savings when the coronavirus pandemic pummeled the global economy in the spring.

Schill, a marketing manager for a dental company in Johnsburg, Illinois, said the firm cut her salary by a quarter and eliminated her 401(k) match to conserve cash and reduce layoffs.

But the unprecedented event turned into a financial awakening for her, she says. Schill began maxing out her 401(k) after she saved hundreds of dollars on day care costs with her two children at home.

“I want to retire as quickly as possible. Financial freedom will give me the flexibility to do that,” says Schill, 38, who saw her salary restored after 10 weeks. By that point, she found a new day care for her children that was 20% cheaper. That put more money into her pocket to invest, a plus since stocks were at bargain prices, she says.

“I’m going to keep plowing toward my retirement goals,” Schill says. “You can’t time the market. You have to remove the emotion regardless of the wild ride.”

After stocks sold off in the spring, some Americans, like Schill, are happy with their retirement balances again following the market rebound.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 3,389.78, eclipsing its previous Feb. 19 high to finish at the highest closing level on record. That means this year’s bear market, or a drop of more than 20% from a peak, from the February high to the lows on March 23 was the shortest in history, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

While retirement accounts saw sharp swings in the second quarter due to the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak, investors boosted their IRA contributions, driving record-breaking flows to retail retirement accounts while contributions to 401(k) plans remained steady, according to Fidelity Investments.

So why is the stock market at records while the U.S. economy is in one of the sharpest economic downturns since the Great Depression?

Here’s what the experts say:

Why a record in a recession?

Stocks staged a stunning turnaround propelled by Big Tech as trillions of dollars in stimulus aid from the Federal Reserve and Congress helped prop up an American economy gripped by recession.

Although stocks are back at highs, millions of out-of-work Americans are still suffering after a mind-boggling 56.2 million workers sought unemployment aid in just 21 weeks.

But there have been recent signs of improvement in the labor market, which has helped rejuvenate optimism for the recovery.

“It’s not so much about good vs. bad news. The market cares about whether things are getting better versus worse,” says Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial. “The economy is still nowhere near its output prior to the pandemic. But things are getting better.”

The number of Americans seeking jobless benefits dropped to 963,000 for the week ending Aug. 8, falling below 1 million for the first time since the shutdown began in the spring, the Labor Department said Thursday. The figure still remains above a peak of 665,000 in March 2009, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, and topped a previous record of 695,000 in October 1982 during another economic downturn.

Job creation has recovered in recent months but layoffs remain historically high, with about 13 million jobs lost during the pandemic. The unemployment rate stood at 10.2% in July, compared with a pre-pandemic jobless rate of 3.5% in February – the lowest in a half century.

