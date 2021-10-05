Did something hit the pipeline?

What caused the oil spill in California? Officials are working to find out. The Justice Department is reconsidering its decision not to prosecute FBI agents in the botched investigation of Larry Nassar. And a Facebook whistleblower testified before Congress.

👋 Heyo! Laura here! It's Tuesday, which means this is *checks notes* Tuesday's news!

But first, a toilet fit for a king? 🚽 Israeli archaeologists found a rare, ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years when private bathrooms were a luxury. Fancy schmancy!

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

California oil spill under investigation

Authorities could determine as soon as Tuesday the cause of the pipeline breach that spilled up to 144,000 gallons of oil off the Southern California coast, fouling waters and beaches for miles. A ship's anchor striking a pipeline on the ocean floor is “one of the distinct possibilities” behind the leak, Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher said. Cleanup boats floated a mile-long chain of booms to help slow the spread of the shimmering spill that left black ribbons and gobs of oil along the shoreline. Along with pinpointing the cause of the leak, criminal and civil investigations will try to determine why it took so long for Amplify to learn of and report the unfolding disaster.

State of emergency declared; civil, criminal investigations underway.

How pipeline breached, closing California beaches and killing wildlife.

The massive oil spill was reported Friday. But nobody told the millions who went to the beaches.

A worker with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife examines a sanderling contaminated by the oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 4. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.

Facebook whistleblower urges Congress to take action

A Facebook whistleblower who raised alarms about several of the company's business practices testified Tuesday before Congress after a series of incriminating revelations about the social media giant. Frances Haugen, a former product manager who leaked a massive trove of internal documents to The Wall Street Journal, told a Senate subcommittee that Facebook "put their astronomical profits before people" and asked for congressional action to rein in the tech giant. The documents Haugen released unearthed revelations about the company's tactics in the pursuit of growth, including bids to market its products directly to children and internal research that found Instagram is destructive to young girls' mental health. Facebook hasn't denied any of the Journal's reporting, but it claims the characterizations are "misleading" and has strenuously pushed back on them. Catch up on the latest updates here.

Story continues

Social media break? Here's why civil rights groups want you to log out.

Who is Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen? What you need to know.

Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen testifies before the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security in Washington on Oct. 5, 2021.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

DOJ reviews decision not to prosecute FBI agents in Larry Nassar case

The Justice Department is reconsidering its decision not to prosecute former FBI agents in the botched investigation of disgraced former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar who sexually abused dozens of young athletes and women in his care, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told a Senate committee Tuesday. Less than a month after four elite gymnasts provided wrenching testimony of the FBI's failure to act on their allegations against Nassar, Monaco said "new information" emerged in the investigation and the department's initial decision to decline prosecution against two agents, including the one in charge of the FBI's Indianapolis Division.

Simone Biles, gymnasts blast FBI over failing to stop Larry Nassar abuse.

Survey: 1 in 4 college athletes say they experienced sexual abuse.

United States Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

Will the US hit the debt ceiling?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer once again warned of the financial calamity that would ensue if the nation's debt ceiling is not raised or suspended by Oct. 18, the date at which the Biden administration says the government would reach its limit and begin defaulting on its debts. Republicans have refused to vote with Democrats to raise the limit on the amount of money the government can borrow to pay its bills. Democrats have been reluctant to use a maneuver called reconciliation, which would require a majority vote in the Democrat-led Senate, to raise the debt limit without Republican votes. The national debt, approaching $29 trillion, keeps rising because of taxing and spending decisions made by both parties. If Congress doesn't raise the limit, the government could default on its debts, potentially setting off a cascade of economic turmoil.

What's going on with the debt limit? Here's what you need to know.

In the debt ceiling crisis, what happens if the US defaults?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says a failure to raise the debt ceiling could be disastrous.

Real quick

Acorns driving you nuts?

Are you hearing more taps on your roof than normal? Or maybe a few extra crunches as you pull the car out of your driveway? If you're seeing more acorns drop than usual this year, you could be in the middle of what's called a "mast year" for oak trees, which is when they produce an abundance of nuts. Acorn mast years come around as often as once every year or two and can be spurred by winter weather, experts say. Arborist Jeremiah Sandler said he gets a lot of calls this time of year about the extra tree nuts. Homeowners tell him they've never seen so many acorns and are worried. He calms them down by telling them they have nothing to fear. Nature is doing just what it's supposed to do. "I like mast years," Sandler said. "It gets more people looking at trees."

Have you noticed more acorns falling around you? You could be in the middle of a mast year for oak trees.

A break from the news

🍁 Let's peep some leaves! 7 fall family vacation ideas.

🥶 For your friend who's always cold: The 30 coziest gifts of 2021.

🗣 Let's play! USA TODAY launched something really fun. It's a new and improved Crossword App! Check it out!

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California oil spill, Facebook whistleblower, US debt ceiling, extra acorns. It's Tuesday's news.