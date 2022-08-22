Did someone send you an unsolicited nude? In California, you could soon sue them for it

Did someone send you an unsolicited nude photo? Soon, you could be able to sue them over it.

The California Senate on Monday unanimously approved a bill allowing lawsuits against anyone, 18 or older, who knowingly sends an unsolicited image containing obscene material.

Under the bill, which now moves to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for a signature, plaintiffs could recover between $1,500 and $30,000 in economic and non-economic damages, as well as punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and other available financial relief.

Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, who authored Senate Bill 53, said in an statement that “by making the electronic transmission of unsolicited lewd material of the sender punishable subject to civil remedies, California can prevent technology users from experiencing digital forms of sexual harassment and can help foster a safe and healthy technology community.”

The bill was sponsored by the dating app company Bumble, which said a recent user safety survey found that nearly four out of five female Bumble users believed that the sending of unwanted lewd photos is unacceptable. Nearly two-thirds of Bumble women believe that it is as offensive as flashing someone on the street.

“The experience of receiving this content isn’t momentary or fleeting: Users claim to have been left feeling violated, less trusting of others online, and more vulnerable when using the Internet,” Bumble said in a statement.

There was no recorded opposition to the bill, and it passed unanimously out of each house of the Legislature.

If signed into law by Newsom, the bill would go into effect Jan. 1.