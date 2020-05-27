Did Someone Fall Overboard on This Season of 'Deadliest Catch'?

Photo credit: Instagram/Deadliest Catch

New episodes of Deadliest Catch air every Tuesday night at 8 PM. Each week fleets are faced with entertaining (and sometimes frightening) conditions on the open sea.

On the latest episode, fears of a crew member going overboard were top of mind.

Deadliest Catch fans, brace yourselves.

Leading up to Tuesday, May 26, the Deadliest Catch Instagram account released a teaser of the episode’s plot.

In the clip, Sig Hansen (the Northwestern captain) is speaking to his daughter Mandy (the relief captain), discussing the possibility of pulling up crab. The video then pans to his crew working to prepare for what they hope will be an ample catch to beat out the Russians. In the process, the crew realizes that Nick Jones is missing.

Immediately, a search goes underway, with everyone looking through every nook and cranny of the ship for Nick. At one point, Sig thinks it’s a joke, to which his crew assures him it’s not. The clip ends with Sig frantically asking if he’s overboard.

Fortunately, Tuesday night’s episode revealed that Nick is, thankfully, safe. It turns out, the greenhorn was actually trapped in the bait freezer.

But that’s not the only drama that emerged on Tuesday’s show. Wild Bill Wichrowski headed to Russia as a captain-for-hire. And the Dutch Harbor fleet was forced to prepare for the deadliest conditions as they headed North where ice and waves are abundant, and rescue is scarce—if available at all.

For more thrilling adventures, be sure to tune in to Discovery every Tuesday night for the latest episode of Deadliest Catch.

