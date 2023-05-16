Did SLO County student make social media threat against high school? Here’s what sheriff says

A Templeton High School student made a threat against the school on social media, the Templeton Unified School District told parents Monday.

According to a screenshot of an email the district sent to parents, the student posted something that was “threatening in nature.” That post was then reported to district staff, the email said.

School staff informed law enforcement immediately, the district wrote in its email, which is in line with district protocol.

Tony Cipolla, spokesperson for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the agency received a report about the post from Templeton High School administration around 4 p.m. Monday.

The post “made a generalized threat against the school” and “was based on third party information,” Cipolla wrote via email.

According to Cipolla, deputies then made contact with the student.

“No threats or social media posts were substantiated,” Cipolla said.

In its email to parents, Templeton Unified said that both law enforcement and school administration are investigating the situation “thoroughly.”

The district said that students who are being investigated in relation to the threat will not be allowed to return to school until the investigation is complete and any appropriate discipline is taken.

To provide reassurance to safety and staff, the district said in its email, law enforcement will be present at school Tuesday.

Templeton Unified had not provided additional information about the incident as of Tuesday morning.