Did SLO consignment store owner commit embezzlement? Lawyer wants DA to drop charges

Sara Kassabian
·3 min read

The attorney for a former San Luis Obispo consignment store owner has filed a motion to dismiss the embezzlement charges against her.

Patrick Fisher, who represents Timeless Treasures owner Andrea Bowen-Gardner, says the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office failed to present evidence of a crime at a preliminary hearing.

Bowen-Gardner was charged with 10 counts of embezzlement after 58 people told the District Attorney’s Office that the Timeless Treasures owner defrauded them.

The motion, filed Dec. 7, states that Bowen-Gardner signed contracts with her alleged victims that allowed the business to take ownership of and dispose of their property after 75 days.

“The District Attorney failed to meet their burden of showing probable cause as to each of the felony charges,” Fisher wrote in the motion.

The outside of Timeless Treasures, Andrea Bowen-Gardner’s consignment shop in San Luis Obispo, before it was closed in May 2019.
The outside of Timeless Treasures, Andrea Bowen-Gardner’s consignment shop in San Luis Obispo, before it was closed in May 2019.

SLO consignment shop owner charged with embezzlement

Former Timeless Treasures consignors claim that Bowen-Gardner sold items including unique paintings, dishes and furniture between December 2018 and June 2019, including at a May 2019 auction after the store closed.

The consignors argue they received bounced checks or no payment at all for their items after Bowen-Gardner liquidated her store at the auction.

One of the plaintiffs in the embezzlement case told the Tribune she lost an estimated $50,000 doing business with Timeless Treasures.

Beyond the criminal embezzlement charges, The Tribune identified seven lawsuits against filed against Bowen-Gardner, her husband Phil Gardner, or Timeless Treasures between 2016 and 2019. The lawsuits allege non-payment, bounced checks and breach of contract relating to the consignment business.

A federal lawsuit was filed by former consignors objecting to Bowen-Gardner’s declaration of bankruptcy in 2019 pending litigation, according to Tribune reporting.

“We are confident that the evidence will show that no crimes were committed and that Ms. Bowen-Gardner only acted in accordance with the contractual agreements involved,” Fisher wrote in an email to the Tribune in February.

Fisher has also argued that the case against Bowen-Gardner is a political move, stating that one of the plaintiffs is a substantial donor to District Attorney Dan Dow’s campaign. He declined to state the name of the alleged donor and plaintiff.

Timeless Treasures Consignment was located in this building in San Luis Obispo before it closed in 2019. The building has been renovated since the consignment store’s closure.
Timeless Treasures Consignment was located in this building in San Luis Obispo before it closed in 2019. The building has been renovated since the consignment store’s closure.

Timeless Treasures owner: No crime was committed

The motion to dismiss the embezzlement charges outlines the details of the agreement in which Bowen-Gardner allegedly entered with the majority of the plaintiffs.

When agreeing to sell property with Timeless Treasures, the consignors signed contracts allowing the business to take possession of the property after a certain time period, according to the motion

If the property did not sell within 60 days, the consignor was given 15 days to retrieve their property, according to the motion to dismiss.

If the property was not retrieved within 15 days, Timeless Treasures took ownership of the property and could sell or otherwise dispose of the property, the motion says.

Since the store had upward of 2,000 consignors, Bowen-Gardner and her business partners did not notify the consignors about when the property was in the 15-day retrieval period, the motion states.

Instead, consignors could access an online portal to track the status of their items, according to the motion.

Fisher argued in the motion that the District Attorney’s Office failed to present evidence that Bowen-Gardner acted outside the bounds of the contracts entered with the consignors-turned-plaintiffs in a way that would support the embezzlement charges.

The defense motion argues 46 of the plaintiffs reported in the preliminary hearing that they were unaware of whether their items were disposed of before the Timeless Treasures contracts allotted 75 days.

During the preliminary hearing, the District Attorney’s Office stated that evidence that a crime was committed “could be obtained later,” according to the motion.

Fisher cited case law arguing that the charges should be dismissed due to a lack of probable cause presented at the preliminary hearing.

What’s next?

A hearing to discuss the motion to dismiss the charges based on a failure to demonstrate evidence of a crime is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

Latest Stories

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • B.C. soccer fans await Morocco's historic semifinal match against France at FIFA World Cup

    Like many of his fellow Moroccan Canadians, Khalid Arriani of Kelowna, B.C., is proud the national soccer team from his country of origin has finally made it to a FIFA World Cup semifinal. The team is facing off against France later today for a chance to play against Argentina for the championship. "That's amazing [for Morocco being] the first African and Arab team to reach the semifinals — it's quite an achievement," Arriani said. The North African nation has played in five World Cups but never

  • Lindgren, Thompson, Nylander named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, Buffalo Sabres centre Tage Thompson and Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger William Nylander have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Lindgren led the NHL with four wins and 111 saves while posting a 1.50 goals-against average and .949 save percentage last week. The 28-year-old Lindgren, who signed with Washington during the off-season, has appeared in 12 games this season. He has a 6-3-2 record with a 2.79 GAA and .910 save perc

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Raptors learning you cannot win and develop simultaneously in the NBA

    It’s clear the two-timeline approach doesn’t work in the NBA. When will the Raptors accept that?

  • Lionel Messi's masterful approach leads Argentina into World Cup semifinal vs. Croatia

    Chris Jones is in Qatar covering the men's World Cup for CBC Sports. This men's World Cup, the soccer itself, has bordered on unbelievable. All four quarter-finals were thrilling and desperate, two decided by penalties, two by a single goal. Given a thousand moments of drama and grace, one still stands out. It was a pass. Louis van Gaal, the head coach for the Netherlands, 71 years old and plain spoken, had been pressed the day before his team faced Argentina — more specifically, before his team

  • Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn't physically play. Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with a lower-body injury, and on Monday was placed on long-term IR, the team confirmed. That designation means Whitecloud will miss at least 10 games and 24 days. The Knights announced on Twitter

  • Gaudreau OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Kings 6-5

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 Sunday night for their second straight win. Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and rookie Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets. Gaudreau and Vladislav Gavrikov each had two assists and Elvis Merzilikins stopped 33 shots. Anze Kopitar scored twice, and Blake Lizotte, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

  • Maple Leafs fans starting to believe... again

    The Maple Leafs appear to have a legitimate shot at securing top spot in the Atlantic division and despite being here before, the teams play in recent games is giving fans reason to believe that their passion may finally bear fruit in the postseason.

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Jaromir Jagr forced into action at age 50 after illness decimates team he owns

    NHL legend Jaromir Jagr can still put up points in pro hockey at the age of 50.

  • Titans' injury woes worsen with 7 declared out vs. Chargers

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's injury issues continue to worsen with Titans being declared out, including a trio of defensive starters, for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. Burks suffered the injury on a touchdown catch when Eagles defender Marcus Epps hit him in the face mask. Defensively, the Titans (7-6) will be short-ha

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Steelers QB Rudolph eyeing one last shot in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph has spent four-plus seasons being whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have asked him to be. Never raising a fuss. Never saying the wrong thing. Third-string quarterback. Backup to Ben Roethlisberger. Spot starter. Benched in favor of an undrafted free agent. Agreeing to a one-year extension in hopes of being Roethlisberger's successor only to have the Steelers spend last spring signing one quarterback and drafting another. The years change. Rudolph's role too. His at

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Canada's Elizabeth Hosking wins silver in snowboard halfpipe at FIS World Cup

    Longueil Que., native Elizabeth Hosking won her first FIS snowboard World Cup medal in Copper Mountain, Colo., on Friday. The 21-year-old tallied a top score of 88.75 in her first run — good enough for silver in the halfpipe event. Spain's Queralt Castellet won gold with a leading score of 89.75, while Ono Mitsuki of Japan took the bronze with an 85.00. WATCH | Elizabeth Hosking's silver medal winning run: No Canadians competed on the men's side, but Australia's James Scotty claimed top spot on