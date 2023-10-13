Did she cut her hair? How to re-create the ‘Taylor tuck’ at home

Annabel asked Jason Crozier at Neville Hair & Beauty to help recreate the look - Getty/Paul Grover for the Telegraph

If Taylor Swift were to get any bigger (metaphorically speaking) she would explode. At the Los Angeles premiere of the Era’s Concert film on Wednesday night, the world’s foremost pop princess sent her fans into a tailspin when she turned up with what appeared to be a freshly cut bob.

Sending “did she cut her hair” to the top of the trending topics on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) some speculated that Swift had taken scissors to her pre-Raphaelite waves.

Walking the red carpet at her Era’s Concert film premiere, some speculated she had cut her pre-Raphaelite waves - Getty

I suspect, however, it’s a work of hairstyling wizardry, a “Taylor tuck”, if you will. As a Swiftie myself (Folklore and Evermore eras, should you be asking), as soon as pictures of the artist’s new ’do were circulating online, I called Neville Hair & Beauty to see if its art director Jason Crozier could recreate Swift’s look on me, without cutting an inch. After all, a faux bob is a clever way to road test the haircut of the moment without regret.

But for a fringe and a couple of decades between us, Swift and I have similar length hair in a comparable texture and colour, and so, with Crozier up for the task, he set about showing me (and you) how to mimic Taylor Swift’s red carpet look with hair pins alone.

1. Prep

Crozier begins by applying two styling products: a serum to smooth the flyaways, and a heat-protection spray throughout the mid-lengths and ends, running his fingers through my hair to distribute the product.

“It’s about getting that volume and shine before you put it up that’s key to a professional finish,” he explains.

Begin with a serum and heat protection spray - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

2. Dry

Next, he uses a hairdryer on my already dry hair to help set the styling products and smooth down any fluffiness. The nozzle attachment is crucial, says Crozier, to calming flyaways – particularly around the hairline.

3. Curl

Taking manageable sections of hair, Crozier wraps each one around the barrel of a pair of heated tongs, leaving it to set for 20 seconds before pulling the curls out. To break away from the old Hollywood feel, Crozier alternates the direction he wraps the sections to create a more “haphazard” and less uniform structure to the curls.

Twist the section you’re not tonging into a knot and secure with a section clip - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Tip: to get easy access to each section of hair, twist the section you’re not tonging into a knot and secure with a section clip. To do the whole head takes around 15 minutes. Double that if you’re doing it yourself.

The curling process will take about 15-30 minutes, depending on the volume of your hair - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

While it’s possible to use your natural hair texture, taking the time to prep and curl your hair beforehand creates a workable structure that’s easier to pin up into a bob shape later, Crozier explains.

Next he dishevels the waves for a Swift twist. “You don’t want it to appear dated,” he says, “so it’s crucial to separate the texture with a wide-toothed comb.” Once it was suitably ruffled, he moves all of the hair behind my shoulders, ready to secure it in place.

Avoid the dated, tight-curl look and dishevel the waves with a wide-toothed comb - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

4. Pinning in the bob

Crozier backcombs underneath my hair to give it structure and help with hold, then he ties the ends of my hair into a ponytail using a tiny rubber hairband. This helps to roll it under more effectively until you get it into a bob shape.

Tying your hair into a ponytail will help when rolling into a bob shape - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

He then pins it in place with a hair grip and manipulates the shape – he suggests using another two or three pins as necessary. Once pinned, Crozier massages the structure to “finesse the shape”.

Use a hair grip to pin in place - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

5. Finish

At the front he twists pieces into delicate twirls that work with my face shape, then smoothes flyaways with a light application of serum where needed. Always apply serum to your hands first then run your hands very lightly over the top, being careful not to infuse too much product into the strands, which could leave the surface looking greasy.

Frame your face with an S-bend at the front using section clips - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

If you don’t have a fringe, use a section clip at the front section, as Crozier did, to create an S-bend while you fix the rest of the hair in place. He then removes the clips and sprays with a light mist of hairspray to set.

Lightly mist with hairspray - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

6. Makeup

Somehow a new hairstyle, even if it’s temporary, requires a make-up rethink, so use it as an opportunity to express your colourful side. Swift, who is known for her crimson lips, matched them to powder-blue eyeshadow to compliment her fairytale frock, a surprising but delightful combination that on anyone else could have been a miss. Too much shimmer and you’re entering Krystle Carrington from Dynasty territory.

For this reason I veer away from blue and choose an opaque, sparkle-free lilac, which I apply to the eyelids only and combine with a matte red lipstick. My “Taylor-tuck” makeover is complete.

My 'Taylor tuck' makeover is complete - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

