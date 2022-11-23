How did Shanquella Robinson die? Death certificate vs. police report breakdown.

Kallie Cox
·4 min read
Instagram

The death certificate for Shanquella Robinson and internal police records from Cabo authorities significantly differ or conflict in several key ways.

Robinson, 25, was a Charlotte native who traveled to a resort villa in San José del Cabo, Mexico with six of her friends on Oct. 28. She died a day later.

What law enforcement officials call a “femicide” investigation is underway and the FBI has opened a parallel investigation. The State Attorney General’s Office of Baja California Sur announced it is investigating Robinson’s death as a “femicide.” Femicide is the murder of a woman at the hands of a man on account of her gender. It is broadly classified as a hate crime.

Uncertainty and questions — compounded by the complexity of Robinson’s death in a country far from home — have been at the center of the mystery and outcry for weeks.

The contradictions don’t stop at the official reports.

Sallamondra Robinson, Shanquella Robinson’s mother, told news outlets that each friend from the trip has a different story and they initially told her that her daughter had alcohol poisoning.

Shanquella Robinson death investigation

For several weeks, much of the news coverage of Robinson’s death relied on a death certificate issued by the Secretariat of Health on Nov. 4.

The autopsy preceding the issuance of a death certificate found Robinson died from severe injuries to her spine and neck, as The Charlotte Observer and numerous other outlets have reported. Her family members have said her body showed obvious signs of being beaten, and injuries lined up with video footage that surfaced soon after Robinson died showing someone beating a naked woman, who family has recognized as Robinson.

While a police account — heavily dependent on a doctor from the American Medical Center in Cabo — leaves out mention of obvious physical injuries, the newly surfaced details raise questions about why Robinson’s death certificate says she died within 15 minutes of being injured.

The police records show Robinson was alive when medical help arrived and a doctor from a local hospital was with Robinson and others in the house for close to three hours before she was pronounced dead.

The Charlotte Observer obtained excerpts from a police report earlier this week that had not yet been publicly released. The information was provided to the Observer by Gerardo Zuñiga, an investigative reporter who works in Los Cabos for MetropoliMx, and details were first reported by MetropoliMx on Monday.

Here’s a look at key differences from both sets of records.

What killed Shanquella Robinson?

The death certificate, resulting from an autopsy, lists the official cause of death as “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” In a box for information about whether the death was accidental or violent, the form simply says “yes.”

The police report doesn’t assign a cause of death but says the reason 911 was called was due to “deceased person (cardiopulmonary arrest).”

Neither record states unequivocally that Robinson was drunk or had alcohol poisoning. On the death certificate, there’s no box to check for information about alcohol or any other substance. In the police report, the doctor observes Robinson had “stable vital signs but (was) dehydrated, unable to communicate verbally and appearing to be inebriated.”

What happened in Cabo?

Video footage showing an attack where a woman believed to be Robinson is severely beaten inside a bedroom is part of the ongoing law enforcement investigation. The footage shows Robinson not fighting back and falling to the ground.

Cabo police records show Robinson received medical treatment for nearly three hours from doctors and paramedics before she was pronounced dead. In that time, she experienced a seizure. And, according to the police record excerpt, her friends refused to have her transported to a medical facility and told the doctor she drank too much alcohol and needed an IV.

The death certificate says she was found in a living room and doesn’t mention alcohol. The document doesn’t expand much about what happened leading up to her death but says she died within 15 minutes of the onset of fatal injuries. In a box that asks whether medical attention was provided before the death, the document says “unknown.”

Her family has said multiple friends gave conflicting accounts and once a doctor had been summoned to the villa, the friends called her mother claiming Robinson had alcohol poisoning. No official record yet released has shown authorities deemed alcohol to be the leading cause of Robinson’s death.

What was Shanquella Robinson’s time of death?

The death certificate says she died at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Her mother has said in previous interviews that she was called after an ambulance had arrived at the villa and told Robinson was extremely ill but still alive. A police record indicates 911 had been called at 4:20 p.m.

The police report excerpt says the doctor discovered no pulse for Robinson at 4:49 p.m. Oct. 29 and after a long stretch of CPR, pronounced Robinson dead at 5:57 p.m.

Latest Stories

  • Spocket Announced as One of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50(TM) Program Winners for 2022

    Spocketreceived recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma

  • Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier had three assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven’t lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves. Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey dur

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Toronto Argonauts' linebacker Henoc Muamba Grey Cup MVP and top Canadian

    REGINA — His hands full of hardware, Toronto Argonauts middle linebacker Henoc Muamba knelt on Mosaic Stadium's stage and cried after winning the first Grey Cup of his football career. The 33-year-old doubled up on individual honours in the game. Muamba was chosen as the most valuable player and outstanding Canadian in Toronto's 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina on Sunday night. "Still trying to figure out if this is real life," Muamba said during a post-game press conference fl