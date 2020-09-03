Did Selena's family try to remove images of Chris Perez from museum?

The family of Selena Quintanilla Perez denies claims on social media they tried to remove images of the late singer's husband from the Corpus Christi museum set up in her memory.

Chris Perez, the Queen of Tejano's widower, took to his social media late Tuesday, telling fans he got a hint the Quintanilla family may be trying to take down images of him from the Selena Museum.

"I heard they were trying to make me nonexistent to Selena's legacy ....go for it!," Perez, 51, said in a post that featured a photo of him and Selena embracing.

Carlito Miranda, Perez's manager, told the Caller-Times Wednesday a fan had reached out to Perez on social media about allegedly not seeing any photos of the couple inside the museum.

Miranda said Perez heard about the claim Tuesday afternoon and was taken aback.

"You can't erase a love story. This is a love story and I don't think it has anything to do with who did what with who," Miranda said. "He (Perez) just wants to make clear that their love story is a part of Selena's legacy and cannot be erased."

Abraham Quintanilla, Selena's father, told the Caller-Times Wednesday the claims of the family taking down photos of Perez were untrue.

"We have not taken any photos down of Chris in our museum," he said. "Why would we do that? He is a part of Selena's legacy."

Selena Quintanilla Perez and Chris Perez secretly were married April 2, 1992. More

Quintanilla met Wednesday with the Caller-Times at the museum. Images of Perez as part of Selena y Los Dinos were displayed inside.

The Grammy-award winning singer and Perez met in 1990 after Perez, a guitarist, joined her band, Selena y Los Dinos.

The couple married in 1992 and were together for three years before her death in 1995.

Details of the relationship Perez shared with the the Corpus Christi-raised singer are expected to unfold in a Netflix web series called "Selena: The Series." The show is expected to be released in October.

