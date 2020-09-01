What Did SEC Newgate's (LON:SECG) CEO Take Home Last Year?

Fiorenzo Tagliabue is the CEO of SEC Newgate S.p.A. (LON:SECG), and in this article, we analyze the executive's compensation package with respect to the overall performance of the company. This analysis will also assess whether SEC Newgate pays its CEO appropriately, considering recent earnings growth and total shareholder returns.

Comparing SEC Newgate S.p.A.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that SEC Newgate S.p.A. has a market capitalization of UK£14m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €168k for the year to December 2019. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. Notably, the salary which is €145.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under UK£150m, the reported median total CEO compensation was €298k. Accordingly, SEC Newgate pays its CEO under the industry median. Furthermore, Fiorenzo Tagliabue directly owns UK£5.0m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary €145k €145k 86% Other €23k €23k 14% Total Compensation €168k €168k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 42% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 58% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that SEC Newgate pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

SEC Newgate S.p.A.'s Growth

Over the past three years, SEC Newgate S.p.A. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 26% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 64%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has SEC Newgate S.p.A. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 52% over three years, many shareholders in SEC Newgate S.p.A. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

As previously discussed, Fiorenzo is compensated less than what is normal for CEOs of companies of similar size, and which belong to the same industry. However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Although we would've liked to see positive investor returns, it would be bold of us to criticize CEO compensation when EPS are up. But we believe shareholders would want to see healthier returns before the CEO gets a raise.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for SEC Newgate you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

