Did Sean Penn and Laila George Just Get Married? See Her Gorgeous Blue Ring

Kevin Winter/Getty Sean Penn and Leila George

Sean Penn and girlfriend Leila George appear to have taken the next step in their relationship.

The actor, who turns 60 this month, and the actress, 28, recently tied the knot, according to their friend, philanthropist Irena Medavoy.

“We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you,” Medavoy wrote in a celebratory social media post on Friday, alongside a slideshow of images, including a photo that showed off the actress’ blue engagement ring, as well as a pair of matching gold rings worn by the couple.

“We are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner,” she added. “You are meant to be together God Bless you both.”

Rosanna Arquette also wished the couple well in the comments section, writing, “Wonderful. 🎶 Love and light,” while Josh Brolin replied with a series of heart emojis.

The pair’s marriage comes just days after they were spotted in Los Angeles, grabbing dinner with the actor’s 26-year-old son Hopper.

Irena Medavoy/Instagram Sean Penn and Leila George's rings

The couple, who have been dating since 2016, both share a commitment to philanthropy.

Penn and George were spotted together in April helping volunteers at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Los Angeles, and in March they made a rare appearance together while attending a fundraiser the actress produced for wildlife relief in Australia following the devastating bushfires.

“It’s the most important thing [to have his support]. I wouldn’t be here smiling today if it wasn’t for him," George told PEOPLE at the event.

George has also supported the Milk star's nonprofit Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), which has teamed up with the mayor’s office and the L.A. Fire Department to run the locations in order to free up healthcare workers needed on the frontlines.

The actress was even featured on Penn's audiobook Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.

Penn split from Charlize Theron in June 2015. He was previously married to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, and Madonna from 1985 to 1989.

The actor has two children from his marriage to Wright: daughter Dylan, 28, and Hopper.