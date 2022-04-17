How did the salamander cross the road? Thanks to a team of volunteers

·4 min read
Laura Eamon, one of the volunteers, holds a yellow-spotted salamander she saved from the road. (Submitted by Laura Eamon - image credit)
Laura Eamon, one of the volunteers, holds a yellow-spotted salamander she saved from the road. (Submitted by Laura Eamon - image credit)

If you're exploring one of Nova Scotia's many wooded areas on a rainy night in April and see a group of people with flashlights and high-visibility gear on the side of the road, there's a good chance they're staking out a salamander crossing.

Yellow-spotted salamanders are the province's largest species of salamander. They spend most of their lives underground, but surface for about two weeks every spring to breed.

It's easy to predict where these salamanders will cross to get to their breeding pools – they live for about 30 years and use the same pathways for their entire lives.

But the crossings can be risky, so they need a little help.

"You can just imagine how much things have changed over a 30 year period, especially in urban areas," said Clarence Stevens, an environmental consultant involved in several local and provincial volunteer conservation efforts.

"Many of these salamanders have to cross roads or even multiple roads to reach their breeding grounds now. As a result of that, a lot of them end up being run over."

Judy Keating/Facebook
Judy Keating/Facebook

That's where Stevens and his group of volunteers come in.

They go out on nights with perfect conditions and look for large groups of salamanders near the road. Then they help them across.

"On the warm, rainy nights we're able to help, like, 40 or 50 or over 100 of them … because they're making a mass movement at that time," Stevens said.

Stevens and other nature enthusiasts have been monitoring salamander crossings for years. But he partnered last year with the non-profit Halifax Field Naturalists to encourage people across the province to go out on their own to help with crossings.

Laura Eamon is one of the volunteers who started working with the group last year. She had never even seen a salamander before she heard of Stevens's campaign, but she was hooked after the first night.

Submitted by Laura Eamon
Submitted by Laura Eamon

"It's just something that you can do, it's a couple of hours, it's immediate, and you can really see the impact with the habitat improvement," Eamon said.

She said her most rewarding experience was digging ditches on the side of a trail to allow salamanders a place to safely lay their eggs.

The next day, the ditch was lined with hundreds of eggs.

"So the amphibians were able to see the new location and lay their eggs there," Eamon said. "And it didn't exist before we went out. So it was just the most incredible feeling."

Species in 'rapid decline'

Yellow-spotted salamanders are not classified as endangered or at-risk, but Stevens said their numbers are in "rapid decline" like many other species of amphibians.

"Amphibians are very sensitive to changes in their environment," he said.

"So any time a water body becomes polluted or you get runoff from the road or anything like that, and even changing temperatures, are killing them off."

He said the survival rate of the species' eggs is also low. The spotted salamander lays eggs in water, but the location must meet certain conditions.

Angela Myers/Facebook
Angela Myers/Facebook

"They can't use any pools or ponds or lakes big enough to have fish in them because the fish gobble up their eggs like crazy," Stevens said. This means they often lay eggs in puddles, which isn't ideal.

Because of this, ATVs are a large risk for salamander populations, Eamon said.

"You know, the most fun part of being on an ATV is going through puddles, but those puddles are perfect pools for amphibians to lay their eggs."

She said the volunteers try to seek out eggs on trails and move them off to the side to give them a better chance of reaching maturity.

When salamanders disappear from an area, Stevens said it has a large impact.

"They play such an important role in our environment, that as they disappear from bodies of water, those bodies of water become more infested with insects. And there's a whole cascade effect."

What to do if you spot one

Anyone out for a rainy April walk can help a salamander if they stumble upon one. Stevens said he has some simple tips for would-be rescuers.

If you're moving them off the road "take them in the direction that they're facing even if you don't see water because they may be leaving the water because they've already laid their eggs and heading back to the forest again."

Hunter Stevens/Facebook
Hunter Stevens/Facebook

Stevens said clean hands are a must to handle salamanders.

Eamon said she takes her stepdaughters out with her to look for amphibians. She suggested anyone who is interested can learn how.

"Clarence is a salamander connoisseur and is able to … look over maps of your community with you and find spots that might be potential active zones for amphibians," she said.

MORE TOP STORIES

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provi

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.