How Did a Russian Man Allegedly Fly from Europe to L.A. Illegally, Without a Passport or Ticket?

U.S. border agents detained the man after he couldn't explain how he got on the international flight without a ticket or a passport, an affidavit alleges

A man believed to be from Russia could face up to five years in federal prison after authorities allege he managed to fly from Copenhagen to the United States without a ticket, a passport, or a visa — a trip that’s baffled authorities in the U.S. since his arrest last month.

The man, Sergey Vladimirovich Ochigava, was detained at the Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 5 after arriving at U.S. customs. Authorities allege in an affidavit reviewed by PEOPLE that Ochigava was without his identification papers or a clear explanation about how he was able to get through airport security, get onto a plane without a ticket, and wind up in the U.S.



Ochigava, who is believed to be 46 years old, has been charged with being a stowaway on an aircraft, according to the affidavit.



He pleaded not guilty to the charge during an arraignment earlier this month, according to The Associated Press. The New York Times reported that his trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 26.

A public defender listed for Ochigava did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

But how Ochigava wound up in the U.S. remains a mystery – maybe even to him.

The affidavit alleges that when Ochigava was questioned by U.S. authorities, he could not recount how he got on the plane and claimed that “he did not remember how he went through security without a ticket.”

According to the affidavit, once he managed to get on the Scandinavian Airlines flight, flight attendants noted that Ochigava kept switching seats, kept asking for additional meals, attempted to eat chocolate that belonged to the flight crew and continuously tried to talk to a number of other passengers who ignored him.

After the flight landed, Ochigava was stopped at LAX’s customs and border protection. When he didn't provide proper identification for himself or any receipts for the flight to the U..S., the mysterious passenger allegedly then “gave false and misleading information about his travel to the United States” to U.S. authorities, the affidavit claims.



The affidavit says border patrol agents searched Ochigava’s bag while others attempted to look up more information about him, discovering Russian identification cards and an Israeli identification card inside. On his phone, authorities alleged they found a partial image of his passport that showed his name, birthday, and passport number.



In a subsequent interview with the FBI, Ochigava told agents that he had a PhD in economics and marketing, according to the affidavit.



Ochigava allegedly told the FBI agents he “had not been sleeping for three days and did not understand what was going on,” the affidavit reads, adding to the confusion of authorities. Ochigava also allegedly said he was “not sure” he had a plane ticket to come to the U.S.

“When asked how he got through security in Copenhagen, Ochigava claimed he did not remember how he went through security without a ticket,” the affidavit continues.



