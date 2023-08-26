How did rookie QB Bryce Young look in the Carolina Panthers’ final preseason game?

Carolina Panther fans are now going to have to wait two weeks before they really see how good this team is, when the Panthers open at Atlanta Sept. 10.

But they’ll have an optimistic fortnight after what Bryce Young and the first-team offense did Friday night in the final exhibition game, against the Detroit Lions in Bank of America Stadium.

It was by far Young’s best preseason game of the three the Panthers have had, and the same goes for Carolina’s offense. The Panthers scored 10 points in Young’s two possessions before he retired for the evening, including a 16-yard touchdown strike to Adam Thielen on his final play of the game. Young also showcased more scrambling ability than he has demonstrated in the past month, albeit with one awkward slide that turned into a sitdown.

Young finished 7-of-12 for 103 yards and a touchdown, leading the Panthers first to a field goal and then to a TD. His favorite receiver was the veteran Thielen, who not only scored the TD on a sideline route but ended up with a total of four of Young’s seven completions. Thielen had a brief injury scare early in the game, with trainers coming out to check on him after he lay flat on his back following a tackle, but he quickly returned and scored what was also his first TD in a Panther uniform.

Young left the game with his team up 10-0, having accounted for eight first downs in those two possessions. He only played the first quarter, but in that time had a number of impressive plays beside the TD throw, which was a thing of beauty. A quartet of others:

▪ A 14-yard pass to fellow rookie Jonathan Mingo over the middle on the first offensive play of the game.

▪ A three-yard scramble on third-and-2 where he got out of a compromised pocket and escaped to the sideline.

▪ A dart to Thielen for 21 yards.

▪ A scramble for 13 yards on third-and-9.

It wasn’t perfect. Young took a coverage sack where he should have thrown the ball away, and he missed a couple of receivers who had a step. But this was certainly his best performance after a mediocre first two games, in which he had five possessions with the Panthers’ first-team offense and accounted for only three points.

Simply put, this was a rookie getting better, and also an offensive line that blocked better. After those two possessions, coach Frank Reich had seen enough of the No. 1 overall draft pick and subbed in second-string quarterback Andy Dalton.